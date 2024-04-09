Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of a Serie A match at the weekend.
Mancini — whose goal gave Roma a 1-0 win over Lazio in the capital derby on Saturday — sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colours that also had a giant rat painted on it as he celebrated with his teammates in front of the Giallorossi fans.
ALSO READ: Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card for elbowing opponent in Saudi Super Cup semifinals
The Italian football federation opened an investigation the following day and, after reading its report, the league’s sporting judge opted to sanction Mancini with a fine.
The 27-year-old Mancini had apologized after the match.
“I didn’t want to offend anyone,” Mancini said. “I took the first flag they gave me.”
Latest on Sportstar
- Roma defender Mancini fined for celebrating win over Lazio by waving giant rat flag
- PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who is Nitish Reddy, all-rounder who scored fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
- PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Arshdeep takes four to leave Sunrisers seven down
- Spain to face Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 warm-up
- Manchester United’s John Murtough to step down as football director
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE