Roma defender Mancini fined for celebrating win over Lazio by waving giant rat flag

The Italian football federation opened an investigation the following day and, after reading its report, the league’s sporting judge opted to sanction Mancini with a fine.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 21:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Mancini sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colours that also had a giant rat painted on it.
Mancini sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colours that also had a giant rat painted on it. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mancini sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colours that also had a giant rat painted on it. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was fined 5,000 euros ($5,430) on Tuesday but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of a Serie A match at the weekend.

Mancini — whose goal gave Roma a 1-0 win over Lazio in the capital derby on Saturday — sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colours that also had a giant rat painted on it as he celebrated with his teammates in front of the Giallorossi fans.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo faces two-game ban after red card for elbowing opponent in Saudi Super Cup semifinals

The Italian football federation opened an investigation the following day and, after reading its report, the league’s sporting judge opted to sanction Mancini with a fine.

The 27-year-old Mancini had apologized after the match.

“I didn’t want to offend anyone,” Mancini said. “I took the first flag they gave me.”

