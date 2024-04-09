MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A asks Italian federation to probe racist chants during Rome derby

Italy’s top flight requested that football federation (FIGC) prosecutors probe chants from both sets of supporters directed at Roma striker Romelu Lukaku and Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi

Published : Apr 09, 2024 17:27 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Paulo Dybala (R) argues with Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi during the Rome derby.
Paulo Dybala (R) argues with Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi during the Rome derby. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paulo Dybala (R) argues with Lazio’s Matteo Guendouzi during the Rome derby. | Photo Credit: AFP

Serie A asked on Tuesday for further investigation into alleged racist chanting from fans during the weekend’s stormy Rome derby, won 1-0 by AS Roma.

In a statement Italy’s top flight requested that football federation (FIGC) prosecutors probe chants from both sets of supporters directed at Roma striker Romelu Lukaku and Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Serie A also said it wanted prosecutors to look into “religiously discriminatory” chants from Lazio fans at their Roma counterparts.

The league did not specify the nature of the abuse, but Lazio’s “ultras” have a long history of referring to Roma fans as Jewish as an insult.

Lazio has a reputation for having fascist fans but both sets of supporters in the Italian capital have hardcore groups with longstanding ties to extreme right politics.

Serie A also asked for further probes into Roma’s match-winner Gianluca Mancini, who after the match celebrated with fans in the stands and waved a flag depicting Lazio supporters as rats.

AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini celebrates with fans after winning the match against Lazio.
AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini celebrates with fans after winning the match against Lazio. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini celebrates with fans after winning the match against Lazio. | Photo Credit: AFP

Italy international Mancini headed the only goal of a tense clash to end Roma’s two-year winless run against its local rivals.

In the wild celebrations that followed the final whistle both he and Paulo Dybala, who supplied the cross from which Mancini scored the winner, joined in with chants and waving flags.

Mancini grabbed one flag which depicted a black rat on top of Lazio’s colours of white and sky blue, and charged along the running track in front of the Stadio Olimpico’s Curva Sud, where Roma’s hardcore fans stand.

Mancini’s celebrations were a controversial postscript to a typically colourful and tetchy derby in the Italian capital, where passions always run high regardless of what is at stake on the pitch.

Several hundred fans briefly fought near the stadium hours before kick-off before the scrap was broken up by police.

AS Roma players celebrate after the match.
AS Roma players celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

AS Roma players celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meanwhile, former Romania defender Stefan Radu, who played for Lazio for 15 years, was pictured at the game wearing clothes with Nazi Germany imagery.

Radu wore a hoody on which Lazio’s “S.S.” prefix, which stands for “sporting society”, was styled as for the World War II-era “Schutzstaffel” paramilitary organisation.

Mancini’s winner ensured that Roma would stay fifth in Serie A for another week, five points ahead of Atalanta which lost at Cagliari on Sunday.

Serie A is leading the race for an extra spot in next season’s Champions League, meaning a top-five finish could be good enough for Roma to qualify for Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 2018.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A 2023-24 /

Serie A /

Matteo Guendouzi /

Lazio /

AS Roma /

Romelu Lukaku /

Paulo Dybala /

Gianluca Mancini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw
    PTI
  2. Serie A asks Italian federation to probe racist chants during Rome derby
    AFP
  3. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. French athletics meet shuts doors on Indian participation citing high doping numbers
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A asks Italian federation to probe racist chants during Rome derby
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: UEFA set to crack down on players intimidating referees
    AP
  3. FIFA resolves lawsuit by sports promoter owned by billionaire Ross
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Inter edge closer to title after last-gasp winner against Udinese
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr’s Ronaldo red-carded as Al Hilal wins Saudi Super Cup semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton Asia Championships 2024: Malvika, Panda sisters enter main draw
    PTI
  2. Serie A asks Italian federation to probe racist chants during Rome derby
    AFP
  3. Sportstar Hangout E01: India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Olympic aspirations, his daughter Ruhanat and the drive to keep improving
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. French athletics meet shuts doors on Indian participation citing high doping numbers
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment