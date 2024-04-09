MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Inter edge closer to title after last-gasp winner against Udinese

Five minutes into added time, Lautaro Martinez unleashed a low shot that Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye managed to tip onto the post but Frattesi pounced to slot home the rebound.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 08:56 IST , UDINE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their second goal with Nicolo Barella.
Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their second goal with Nicolo Barella. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring their second goal with Nicolo Barella. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inter Milan took another step towards the Serie A title as a stoppage-time goal from Davide Frattesi secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Udinese on Monday.

Five minutes into added time, Lautaro Martinez unleashed a low shot that Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye managed to tip onto the post but Frattesi pounced to slot home the rebound.

Udinese had stunned the visitors with a soft goal by Lazar Samardzic before the break but Inter were soon level when Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty 10 minutes into the second half.

Runaway leaders Inter are 14 points clear of second-placed AC Milan, boasting 82 points with seven rounds remaining.

For relegation-threatened Udinese, the late goal was like a dagger to the heart of their hard-working defence with the side in 15th place with 28 points, two points above the drop zone.

ALSO READ | Rudi Völler to continue as Germany sporting director until 2026 World Cup

Inter took control early in the match but seemed to take their time in the build-up, looking for weaknesses in Udinese’s rearguard, and did not create many chances.

The visitors got their best chance of the first half when Hakan Calhanoglu sent a rocket towards goal on the half-hour mark but Okoye made an impressive reaction save to deny him.

Udinese went ahead five minutes before halftime when poor communication between Inter’s defence and static keeper Yann Sommer allowed a weak deflected cross from Samardzic to somehow find its way into the bottom corner of the net.

Inter started the second period with a vengeance and dominated possession in the opening stages, Carlos Augusto scoring with a free-kick only to be denied by the offside flag.

Calhanoglu then did level with a spot kick after Okoye collided with Marcus Thurman in an aerial challenge.

Inter’s aggression began to influence the match, albeit with its intensity seemingly waning before Frattesi’s decider sparked a frenzy of celebration on the visiting bench.

