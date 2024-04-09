MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr’s Ronaldo red-carded as Al Hilal wins Saudi Super Cup semifinal

Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card four minutes from time for elbowing an opponent when his side was 2-0 down before it scored a late consolation.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 03:52 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being suspended against Al Hilal in the Super Cup semifinal.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being suspended against Al Hilal in the Super Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being suspended against Al Hilal in the Super Cup semifinal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to city rival Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal after a heated clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Portugal’s record scorer was shown a straight red card four minutes from time for elbowing an opponent when his side was 2-0 down before it scored a late consolation.

Jorge Jesus’ Al Hilal opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when Salem Al-Dawsari slotted the ball into the bottom right corner from a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic flick after a quick break.

Brazilian forward Malcolm doubled the lead in the 72nd with a fine header after Michael’s long cross from the right found his compatriot unmarked in the centre of the box.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane got Al Nassr on the scoresheet in stoppage time off Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s pass.

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League: Atletico dealt Memphis Depay injury blow for Dortmund clash

Al-Hilal will seek a record-extending fourth title in Thursday’s final when it faces Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, which beat Al-Wehda 2-1 in the earlier semifinal on Monday. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Sadio Mane /

Al Hilal /

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic /

Malcom

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr’s Ronaldo red-carded as Al Hilal wins Saudi Super Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 2-1 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Hilal goes through to finals as Ronaldo was sent off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MS Dhoni receives thunderous reception as he walks out to bat during CSK vs KKR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gaikwad’s unbeaten fifty helps Chennai Super Kings to easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr’s Ronaldo red-carded as Al Hilal wins Saudi Super Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 2-1 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Hilal goes through to finals as Ronaldo was sent off
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan held to draw by 10-man Inter Kashi
    PTI
  4. Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier: Williamson to make first England appearance since ACL injury
    Reuters
  5. Rudi Völler to continue as Germany sporting director until 2026 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr’s Ronaldo red-carded as Al Hilal wins Saudi Super Cup semifinal
    Reuters
  2. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 2-1 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Hilal goes through to finals as Ronaldo was sent off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MS Dhoni receives thunderous reception as he walks out to bat during CSK vs KKR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs KKR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gaikwad’s unbeaten fifty helps Chennai Super Kings to easy win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment