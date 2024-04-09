Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to city rival Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal after a heated clash in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Portugal’s record scorer was shown a straight red card four minutes from time for elbowing an opponent when his side was 2-0 down before it scored a late consolation.
Jorge Jesus’ Al Hilal opened the scoring in the 62nd minute when Salem Al-Dawsari slotted the ball into the bottom right corner from a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic flick after a quick break.
Brazilian forward Malcolm doubled the lead in the 72nd with a fine header after Michael’s long cross from the right found his compatriot unmarked in the centre of the box.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane got Al Nassr on the scoresheet in stoppage time off Abdulrahman Ghareeb’s pass.
ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League: Atletico dealt Memphis Depay injury blow for Dortmund clash
Al-Hilal will seek a record-extending fourth title in Thursday’s final when it faces Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, which beat Al-Wehda 2-1 in the earlier semifinal on Monday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr’s Ronaldo red-carded as Al Hilal wins Saudi Super Cup semifinal
- Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Highlights, HIL 2-1 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Hilal goes through to finals as Ronaldo was sent off
- Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MS Dhoni receives thunderous reception as he walks out to bat during CSK vs KKR
- Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play
- CSK vs KKR IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Gaikwad’s unbeaten fifty helps Chennai Super Kings to easy win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE