Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, HIL 0-0 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Ronaldo plays as match kicks off

- April 09, 2024 01:043’
Al Hilal was on the attack as Neves fires a shot from the inside box but way off-target!
- April 09, 2024 01:03Kick-off!
The big clash is underway!
- April 09, 2024 00:51Ronaldo in scoring form!
Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last three matches for Al Nassr.
- April 09, 2024 00:45Al Hilal is on a roll!
Al Hilal is on a 35-match winning streak!
- April 09, 2024 00:05Al Hilal’s playing XI!
- April 09, 2024 00:04Al Nassr’s starting lineup!
- April 08, 2024 23:51Where to watch?
The Saudi Super Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
