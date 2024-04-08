MagazineBuy Print

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Score, HIL 0-0 NAS, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: Ronaldo plays as match kicks off

HIL vs NAS: Live score and match updates form the Saudi Super Cup semifinal between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

Updated : Apr 09, 2024 01:05 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in the Saudi Pro League.
File Photo: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Saudi Super Cup semifinal match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr from the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

  • April 09, 2024 01:04
    3’

    Al Hilal was on the attack as Neves fires a shot from the inside box but way off-target!

  • April 09, 2024 01:03
    Kick-off!

    The big clash is underway!

  • April 09, 2024 00:51
    Ronaldo in scoring form!

    Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last three matches for Al Nassr.

  • April 09, 2024 00:45
    Al Hilal is on a roll!

    Al Hilal is on a 35-match winning streak!

  • April 09, 2024 00:05
    Al Hilal’s playing XI!
  • April 09, 2024 00:04
    Al Nassr’s starting lineup!
  • April 08, 2024 23:51
    Where to watch?

    The Saudi Super Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

    The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • April 08, 2024 23:32
    Match Preview:

    Al Hilal vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Super Cup semifinal: When, where to watch Ronaldo play

    All you need to know about the Saudi Super Cup semifinal between Al Hilal and Al Nassr to be played at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Al Hilal /

Cristiano Ronaldo

