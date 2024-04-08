UEFA Champions League: Atletico dealt Memphis Depay injury blow for Dortmund clash

Atletico Madrid will be without forward Memphis Depay for its Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Borussia Dortmund due to injury, the Spanish side said on Monday.

Dortmund visits the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday but Diego Simeone will be without the 30-year-old Dutchman, who Atletico said suffered a “muscular injury” in his left leg.

Atletico did not specify his expected absence period but Spanish media reported that he could miss three weeks and subsequently the return leg in Germany on April 16.

Depay, on as a substitute, scored an 87th-minute goal to help Atletico take its last 16 tie with last year’s runners-up Inter Milan to extra-time, and the Rojiblancos triumphed on penalties.