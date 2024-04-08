MagazineBuy Print

Galatasaray wins Turkish Super Cup after Fenerbahce U19 team walks off after 1st-minute goal

Fenerbahce had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavourable treatment by Turkish football authorities.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 08:24 IST , SANLIURFA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP)
Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP) | Photo Credit: Huseyin Yavuz
infoIcon

Fenerbahce's players withdrew from the pitch after Galatasaray's first goal during Turkey Super Cup Final soccer match in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Huseyin Yavuz/Dia Images via AP) | Photo Credit: Huseyin Yavuz

The Turkish Super Cup final ended in chaos on Sunday with only a minute’s play when Fenerbahce players walked off after conceding an early goal against Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner.

Fenerbahce had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavourable treatment by Turkish football authorities.

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute after being set up by Barıs Alper Yılmaz. The Fenerbahce players then left the field before the game could resume, drawing whistles from fans.

Galatasaray was subsequently declared the winner, prompting earlier-than-expected celebrations for Icardi’s team.

ALSO READ | Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?

Fenerbahce president Yıldırım Ali Koç spoke of a “rebellion” in a statement on the club’s website, where he detailed alleged injustices going back over the years.

Two Fenerbahce players, İrfan Can Egribayat and Jayden Oosterwolde, were banned for one match by the Turkish football federation last week after a Superlig game against Trabzonspor. Trabzonspor fans had charged onto the pitch after the final whistle. Trabzonspor was ordered to play six games without fans as punishment.

Fenerbahce next plays Greek side Olympiakos away in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal on Thursday.

