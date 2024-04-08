MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Juventus back on form with 1-0 win over Fiorentina

Juve now has 62 points, closing the gap with second-placed AC Milan to six and extending its lead over Bologna in fourth to four points. Inter Milan is top with 79 points and visit Udinese on Monday. Fiorentina is 10th on 43 points.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 08:11 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Federico Gatti celebrates with teammates after the match.
Juventus’ Federico Gatti celebrates with teammates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
infoIcon

Juventus' Federico Gatti celebrates with teammates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus returned to winning ways after four league games without a victory thanks to a 1-0 success against Fiorentina with a first-half goal from Federico Gatti to consolidate its hold on third place in Serie A on Sunday.

Juve now has 62 points, closing the gap with second-placed AC Milan to six and extending its lead over Bologna in fourth to four points. Inter Milan is top with 79 points and visit Udinese on Monday. Fiorentina is 10th on 43 points.

The hosts had three goals ruled out for offside in the opening half but took the lead in the 21st minute through Gatti, which turned out to be the winner.

Juventus was pushed harder after the break but held on for a second victory in 10 league games after it won its Coppa Italia semifinal, first leg 2-0 against Lazio in midweek.

ALSO READ | Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?

Fiorentina enjoyed the lion’s share of possession early on, while the hosts looked more dangerous, twice finding the net in the opening 12 minutes with both efforts ruled out for offside.

Dusan Vlahovic, searching for his first goal against his former club, was furious about the second one as his header took a touch of his team mate Bremer in an offside position.

It seemed only a matter of time before Juve broke the deadlock and after Bremer’s looping header from a corner came off the far post, Gatti was there to tap home from close range.

Before the break, Cristiano Biraghi had Fiorentina’s first shot in anger, but his long-range effort was wide of the post.

ALSO READ | Roma’s Gianluca Mancini probed over Lazio rat flag derby celebrations

Fiorentina improved after the break and were denied an equaliser when Nicolas Gonzalez curled a left-foot shot from outside the area which goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny managed to tip onto the crossbar with the ball headed for the top corner.

In the final minutes, the visitors had another chance but when substitute Lucas Beltran struck from close range his team mate M’Bala Nzola blocked the goal-bound effort and Juventus held on as Fiorentina’s awful away record in Turin continues.

The Viola have now lost 12 of their last 13 games at Juve.

Juventus also won in Florence when the teams met earlier this season and the sides could face each other again after Fiorentina also won the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday by 1-0 against Atalanta

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
