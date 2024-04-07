MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Napoli’s rapid goal blitz gives it 4-2 win at Monza

Defending champion Napoli is seventh in the table with 48 points, 10 points behind fourth-placed Bologna, who played out a goalless draw at Frosinone earlier on Sunday.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 21:53 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori (right) celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal during the win against Monza at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday.
Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori (right) celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal during the win against Monza at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the win against Monza at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli scored three goals within six second-half minutes as it clinched a 4-2 victory at Monza on Sunday to keep alive its slim hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A.

The defending champion is seventh in the table with 48 points, 10 points behind fourth-placed Bologna, who played out a goalless draw at Frosinone earlier on Sunday. Monza is 11th with 42 points.

Napoli still finds itself in a challenging position in the table, trailing both AS Roma and Atalanta who sit in fifth and sixth place with 55 and 50 points respectively. Atalanta has two matches in hand before its clash at Cagliari later on Sunday.

Milan Duric nodded in the opening goal for Monza nine minutes into the match, outmanoeuvring Napoli’s Juan Jesus to connect with a cross.

READ | Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?

While Napoli focused on achieving an equaliser, Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio performed admirably to maintain his side’s advantage going into the break.

The second half was frenzied, with five goals coming in 13 minutes at the sunny Stadio Brianteo.

Napoli began its comeback 10 minutes into the second half, when Victor Osimhen rose so high to nod in the equaliser that he landed on his face, requiring a brief moment of treatment before continuing.

Two minutes later, Matteo Politano unleashed a perfectly executed left-footed volley from outside the box, finding the far right corner and leaving the stadium stunned by the display.

With Monza in disarray, Napoli secured its third goal in the 61st minute, when Piotr Zielinski unleashed a shot from distance that struck the underside of the bar and found the net.

Andrea Colpani demonstrated that Monza could also produce stunning goals by curling a shot into the corner a minute later to keep alive the home fans’ hopes.

Giacomo Raspadori scored Napoli’s fourth goal after 68 minutes, less than a minute after being substituted, by sending in the rebound from a save by Di Gregorio.

Related Topics

Napoli /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Monza

