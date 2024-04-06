AC Milan earned a comfortable 3-0 win at home against Lecce in Serie A on Saturday after the visitor was reduced to 10 men minutes before the break.
Christian Pulisic gave Milan an early lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box and Olivier Giroud doubled its advantage from point-blank range following a corner in the 20th minute.
ALSO READ: A Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?
Lecce was left with 10 men just before the break when forward Nikola Krstovic saw a straight red for taking down Samuel Chukwueze before Rafael Leao made it 3-0 for the hosts after a solo run before the hour mark.
Milan is second in the standings with 68 points, nine points above third-placed Juventus, which hosts Fiorentina on Sunday and 11 behind Inter Milan, which travels to 14th-placed Udinese on Monday. Lecce remained 13th with 29 points.
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 77/1 (8); Samson, Buttler control 184-run chase vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich slumps to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim
- Serie A 2023-24: Milan cruises to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce
- Premier League: De Bruyne double helps City beat Palace and march on in title race
- Leverkusen beats Union Berlin to equal record, closes on Bundesliga 2023-24 title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE