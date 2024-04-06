MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2023-24: Milan cruises to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce

Milan is second in the standings with 68 points, nine points above third-placed Juventus and 11 behind Inter Milan, which travels to 14th-placed Udinese on Monday. Lecce remained 13th with 29 points.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 22:05 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2024.
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

AC Milan earned a comfortable 3-0 win at home against Lecce in Serie A on Saturday after the visitor was reduced to 10 men minutes before the break.

Christian Pulisic gave Milan an early lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box and Olivier Giroud doubled its advantage from point-blank range following a corner in the 20th minute.

ALSO READ:Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?

Lecce was left with 10 men just before the break when forward Nikola Krstovic saw a straight red for taking down Samuel Chukwueze before Rafael Leao made it 3-0 for the hosts after a solo run before the hour mark.

Milan is second in the standings with 68 points, nine points above third-placed Juventus, which hosts Fiorentina on Sunday and 11 behind Inter Milan, which travels to 14th-placed Udinese on Monday. Lecce remained 13th with 29 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A 2023-24 /

AC Milan /

Lecce /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 77/1 (8); Samson, Buttler control 184-run chase vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich slumps to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Milan cruises to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: De Bruyne double helps City beat Palace and march on in title race
    Reuters
  5. Leverkusen beats Union Berlin to equal record, closes on Bundesliga 2023-24 title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2023-24: Milan cruises to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce
    Reuters
  2. A Scudetto winner last season, why is Napoli struggling to defend its title this season?
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Police use tear gas in clashes between Roma and Lazio fans ahead of capital derby
    AP
  4. Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  5. World champion Spain thumps Belgium in Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 77/1 (8); Samson, Buttler control 184-run chase vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich slumps to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim
    Reuters
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Milan cruises to 3-0 win over 10-man Lecce
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: De Bruyne double helps City beat Palace and march on in title race
    Reuters
  5. Leverkusen beats Union Berlin to equal record, closes on Bundesliga 2023-24 title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment