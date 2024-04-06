Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayern Munich slumps to 3-2 shock loss at Heidenheim

Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead to slump to a shock 3-2 loss at Heidenheim on Saturday that all but dashed the Bavarians’ slim Bundesliga title hopes with six games left to play.

Tim Kleindienst completed a memorable comeback for the hosts in the 79th minute, leaving Bayern 16 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who can seal its first title after next week’s matches.

The Bavarians, who take on Arsenal next week in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg, has now lost its last two league matches with coach Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season.

It is second on 60 points, with Bayer Leverkusen on 76. Third-placed VfB Stuttgart, who will be in action at Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, is on 57.

Bayern, winners of the last 11 consecutive league titles looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after first half goals from Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry. Tuchel had demanded a reaction following last week’s loss to Borussia Dortmund.

But the hosts struck back with two goals in two minutes --from Kevin Sessa and Kleindienst -- to stun Bayern.

Heidenheim comfortably held off any Bayern attack and gradually built up pressure. They were rewarded when Kleindienst completed a counter attack for the club’s most memorable win.

Heidenheim is the first newly promoted club in Bundesliga history to beat Bayern after coming from two goals behind. Heidenheim is 10th with 33 points.