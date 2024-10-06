MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Last-gasp Omar Marmoush goal earns Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 draw against leader Bayern Munich

Bayern, desperate to bounce back from its midweek Champions League loss at Aston Villa and last week’s Bundesliga draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen, went ahead through Kim Min-jae.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 23:31 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Bayern Munich.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: AP

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga top scorer Omar Marmoush scored twice, with his stoppage-time equaliser snatching a 3-3 home draw against Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Marmoush, who had brought the sides level at 1-1 in the first half, completed a quick break in added time to bag the last-gasp goal that salvaged a point and made it three matches without a win in all competitions for the Bavarians.

Bayern now has 14 points and leads the standings on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, who beat Heidenheim 1-0 earlier on Sunday. Eintracht is third on 13.

Bayern, desperate to bounce back from its midweek Champions League loss at Aston Villa and last week’s Bundesliga draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen, went ahead when Kim Min-jae slotted in after a quarter of an hour following a strong start.

ALSO READ | Vinicius Jr to miss Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers after neck injury

Its joy was short-lived though with Marmoush completing a lightning-quick break with a fine low shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level seven minutes later.

The Egypt forward, who has eight goals in six league games so far, then delivered a perfectly timed 35th-minute assist in another counter-attack for Hugo Ekitike to score.

Bayern launched its own comeback three minutes later and levelled through Dayot Upamecano’s shot from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

The visitor went back in front through Michael Olise’s superb left-footed strike in the 53rd before Marmoush grabbed the late equaliser to rescue a draw. 

Related Topics

Eintracht Frankfurt /

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Omar Marmoush

