Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen paid price for being complacent, says coach Alonso

Champion Leverkusen scored twice in the opening eight minutes but wasted a two-goal advantage for the third time in six Bundesliga matches this season.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 22:47 IST , Leverkusen - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the Bundesliga 2024 match against Holstein Kiel.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the Bundesliga 2024 match against Holstein Kiel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the Bundesliga 2024 match against Holstein Kiel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hosts Bayer Leverkusen paid the price for being complacent after squandering a two-goal lead and losing control of the game before drawing 2-2 against promoted Holstein Kiel in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Champion Leverkusen scored twice in the opening eight minutes but wasted a two-goal advantage for the third time in six Bundesliga matches this season.

“I am not satisfied with our performance. It was our own fault. We did not play intelligently and we thought the game was done but in football you have to keep going always with the same intensity,” Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso told reporters.

“We were far too passive. After a big game in the Champions League we did not have the right mentality for this game.”

Last season’s domestic league and cup winner, who beat AC Milan 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, had 24 efforts towards goal -- nine shots after the first 12 minutes alone -- compared to its opponents’ eight.

RELATED | Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel

It dominated in a largely one-sided first half where it should have scored more goals and put the game to bed.

“We had control but soft control without the aggressiveness for a third goal. The first Kiel goal just before halftime was a signal that it could get dangerous,” Alonso said.

“But the biggest mistake was in the first half because we did not know how to handle the game after the 2-0. We were just not intelligent enough. There was a bit of complacency when we should have been more focused. We will learn.”

Leverkusen dropped to fifth in the standings on 11 points. Bayern Munich, top on 13, face Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Holstein Kiel /

Xabi Alonso

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG breezes past Mohammedan SC in dominant 3-0 derby win
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Indian women’s team analytical coach Smolenaars optimistic of Hockey India League benefiting national side
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Rethin Pranav and Vaidehi Chaudhari win National tennis championship
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen paid price for being complacent, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen paid price for being complacent, says coach Alonso
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen squanders two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Kiel
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Borussia Dortmund slumps to 2-1 loss against Union Berlin
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga roundup: Debutant scores winner in Augsburg win over Borussia Moenchengladbach
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: After win over Milan, Leverkusen won’t underestimate newly promoted Kiel
    Reuters
