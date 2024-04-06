Leverkusen beats Union Berlin to equal record, closes on Bundesliga 2023-24 title

Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen battled past Union Berlin 1-0 on Saturday to equal a league record unbeaten run of 28 consecutive matches and all but secure its first league title with a 16-point advantage at the top and six matches remaining.

The visitor, who is also through to the German Cup final and faces West Ham United next week in the Europa League quarterfinal first leg, put Union on the back foot from the start.

Despite a string of chances Xabi Alonso’s team had to wait until deep in first-half stoppage time for Florian Wirtz to convert a penalty. Minutes earlier Union had Robin Gosens sent off following a second booking.

Leverkusen, which has gone 41 matches across all competitions this season without defeat, is on 76 points and can seal its first title next week, with second-placed Bayern Munich on 60 after a 3-2 defeat at Heidenheim.