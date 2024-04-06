MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: De Bruyne double helps City beat Palace and march on in title race

With seven games remaining City is level on 70 points with Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal, although both its title rivals have a game in hand.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 19:54 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores two crucial goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores two crucial goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scores two crucial goals against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kevin de Bruyne struck twice to inspire Manchester City to a dominant 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and move the defending champion level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Stunned by conceding an early goal scored by Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, De Bruyne equalised with a superb shot and after second-half goals by Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland the Belgian midfielder added his second.

Odsonne Edouard grabbed a late consolation for the host but with seven games remaining City is level on 70 points with Liverpool and two ahead of Arsenal, although both its title rivals have a game in hand.

Mateta had shocked the travelling City supporters with a goal in the third minute, but De Bruyne, who along with Haaland was rested for Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa, levelled in the 13th minute with an inch-perfect finish into the top corner.

ALSO READ | Ronaldo subbed in as Al Nassr edges past Damac courtesy of Laporte’s stoppage time winner

Lewis put the visitor ahead soon after the interval, Haaland bagged his 19th goal of the season in the 66th minute from close range and De Bruyne netted his 100th goal for City four minutes later.

Arsenal travels to Brighton & Hove Albion later on Saturday and Liverpool go to Manchester United on Sunday.

