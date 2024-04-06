MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

MIA vs CR: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 10:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi races past Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match.
FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi races past Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL LAUGHLIN/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi races past Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL LAUGHLIN/ AP

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will be buoyed by the return of Lionel Messi from injury ahead of its Major League Soccer clash against Colorado Rapids at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night (Sunday, 5 am IST). 

Miami is currently placed second in the Eastern Conference standings, just a point behind leader FC Cincinnati but is in the middle of a three-game winless run which coincided with Messi’s injury.

ALSO READ: Messi to return from injury in Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids MLS match

The team fell to a 1-2 defeat to Monterrey in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 4. With the second leg to follow after the match against the Rapids, the team will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Colorado, placed 7th in the Western Conference standings beat LAFC in its last encounter after gaining just a single point from its previous two matches.

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Gressel
Colorado Rapids: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Bombito, Rosenberry; Larraz, Basset, Cabral, Mihailovic, Harris; Navarro

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will kick off on April 7, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
