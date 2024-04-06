Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will be buoyed by the return of Lionel Messi from injury ahead of its Major League Soccer clash against Colorado Rapids at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday night (Sunday, 5 am IST).

Miami is currently placed second in the Eastern Conference standings, just a point behind leader FC Cincinnati but is in the middle of a three-game winless run which coincided with Messi’s injury.

The team fell to a 1-2 defeat to Monterrey in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 4. With the second leg to follow after the match against the Rapids, the team will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Colorado, placed 7th in the Western Conference standings beat LAFC in its last encounter after gaining just a single point from its previous two matches.

Predicted 11s Inter Miami: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Messi, Suarez, Gressel Colorado Rapids: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Bombito, Rosenberry; Larraz, Basset, Cabral, Mihailovic, Harris; Navarro

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will kick off on April 7, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.