Police use tear gas in clashes between Roma and Lazio fans ahead of capital derby

There were clashes between Roma and Lazio fans hours before the capital derby on Saturday.
Around 200 Lazio fans fought with a group of about 100 Roma fans near the Stadio Olimpico in the morning, according to Italian media reports.
Police intervened, using tear gas to separate the groups, and a 41-year-old man — reportedly a Roma fan — was arrested.
Authorities are looking at security camera footage to try to identify others involved in the clashes, while potential weapons such as helmets, bats, sticks and wrenches were seized.
Roma hosts Lazio at Saturday afternoon with both teams vying to qualify for Europe.
Fifth-placed Roma has six more points than Lazio, which is seventh in Serie A.
