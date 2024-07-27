ENG vs WI: Joe Root goes past Brian Lara to become seventh highest leading run-scorer in Tests

Joe Root of England became the seventh highest leading run-scorer in Test matches during the third Test against West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.
Root surpassed Brian Lara, who scored 11953 in the long format, to take over the seventh spot.
The 33-year-old got to the milestone in his 261st innings. He currently averages over fifty in Tests. So far, he has hit 32 centuries in 63 fifties in the format.
During his innings, Root also crossed the 12000-run mark, becoming only the seventh batter to cross the milestone and only the second English player after Alastair Cook.
Leading run-scorers in Test matches
1) Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 15921
2) Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 13378
3) Jacques Kallis (SA) - 13289
4) Rahul Dravid (IND) - 13288
5) Alastair Cook (ENG) - 12472
6) Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 12400
7) Joe Root (ENG) - 12008*
