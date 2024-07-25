MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Six-time French champion Bordeaux shuts shop days after Liverpool owner FSG withdraws bid - reports

Reports say that the club informed the French Football Federation that it would renounce its professional status achieved in 1937.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 22:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(FILES) This general view taken on May 19, 2022, shows a sign with a logo in front of the chateau of FC Girondins de Bordeaux at the club’s training ground in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux, south-western France.
(FILES) This general view taken on May 19, 2022, shows a sign with a logo in front of the chateau of FC Girondins de Bordeaux at the club’s training ground in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux, south-western France. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

(FILES) This general view taken on May 19, 2022, shows a sign with a logo in front of the chateau of FC Girondins de Bordeaux at the club’s training ground in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux, south-western France. | Photo Credit: AFP

French club Bordeaux will fold all its operations after failing to recover from its financial turmoil, as per reports.

Reports say that the club informed the French Football Federation that it would renounce its professional status achieved in 1937. The contracts of all the players have been terminated, and the training centre will shut down.

On Tuesday, Bordeaux was administratively relegated to the third tier of French football after Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), withdrew from takeover talks.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2024-25 - Flick impressed by Yamal, Fati and Barcelona’s youth as German coach settles in at new club

Earlier this month, FSG said it was in talks to buy the six-time French champion, but last week, withdrew “following extensive and constructive discussions with all stakeholders”.

FSG’s decision to withdraw its bid spelt a death knell for the club’s financial and administrative stability.

Bordeaux has been champion of France six times (1949, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1998, 2008).

Related Topics

Bordeaux /

French Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events
    Reuters
  3. Olympics 2024: Paris Games hold promise of ushering in ‘Belle Époque’ in turbulent times
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India archery teams qualify for quarterfinal, Spain beats Japan in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Six-time French champion Bordeaux shuts shop days after Liverpool owner FSG withdraws bid - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Six-time French champion Bordeaux shuts shop days after Liverpool owner FSG withdraws bid - reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ugochukwu helps Chelsea salvage 2-2 tie with Wrexham in friendly
    AP
  3. UEFA fines seven nations for racist and discriminatory fan conduct at Euro 2024 games
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada women’s football coach will step aside for team’s opener because of drone incidents
    AP
  5. Former Brazil defender Sylvinho renews contract as Albania head coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Who will Indian archers face in knockout matches after ranking round?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rybakina pulls out of Olympic tennis events
    Reuters
  3. Olympics 2024: Paris Games hold promise of ushering in ‘Belle Époque’ in turbulent times
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India archery teams qualify for quarterfinal, Spain beats Japan in women’s football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Six-time French champion Bordeaux shuts shop days after Liverpool owner FSG withdraws bid - reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment