Premier League 2024-25: Everton signs Lindstrom on loan from Napoli

The Denmark international joined Napoli from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has made 29 appearances for the Italian club.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 17:22 IST , BENGALURU

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom (left) in action.
FILE PHOTO: Napoli's Jesper Lindstrom (left) in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Napoli’s Jesper Lindstrom (left) in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Premier League club Everton has signed Napoli midfielder Jesper Lindstrom on loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025, both clubs said on Friday.

While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed by either club, Italian media reported that Everton would pay Napoli around three million euros ($3.26 million) in a loan fee. It has also agreed to a 22.5 million euro buy option for the 24-year-old.

The Denmark international joined Napoli from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and has made 29 appearances for the Italian club.

“Last year was a tough year for me but I’m so happy to be here now and I can’t wait to get started,” Lindstrom told the club website.

“This is a season for me to come back on track. I think Everton is a very good fit for me and I’m ready to show why I should stay here.”

Everton has also signed forward Iliman Ndiaye from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille on a five-year contract. It kicks off its league campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, August 17.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
