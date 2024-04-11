Coyle’s on the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24

Toni Pulis is a manager who never won a major silverware with Stoke City. Yet, he is one of the most revered gentlemen in Staffordshire, England.

He helped the club survive relegation from the Championship (then called the top division) in his first stint and brought it back to the Premier League after 23 years on the final matchday. Pulis is synonymous with hope in the English town – a football manager’s most cherished dream.

Owen Coyle, from a place not too far from England, has achieved that status at Chennaiyin FC, one of the 12 clubs playing in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top division of Indian football.

Coyle first joined the club in the 2019-20 season, with the team struggling around the bottom of the table and underperforming massively after winning the title in 2018.

It had finished at the bottom in 2019 and, sitting ninth in the standings in the next season, turned to the Scotsman to change its fortunes. In 2020, Chennaiyin finished as the runner-up under Coyle, beating the previous season’s finalist FC Goa 6-5 (over two legs) in the semifinals.

Though he did not continue at the club the next season, the League Winners Shield-winning head coach looks to be writing a similar story on his return this season.

Chennaiyin has qualified for the knockouts for the first time in four years, beating NorthEast United 2-1, followed by East Bengal’s 1-4 loss to Punjab FC. The last time it made the cut was also under Coyle.

“I alluded to this when I came in because I knew how difficult it was gonna be. We’d like to think we’re capable and good at what we do, but you can’t just come in and click your fingers and sprinkle fairy dust,” Coyle said.

“It takes hard work, repetition, understanding and working daily with good lads on the training ground to build, force and keep growing.”

Focus on Indians

One of the most interesting parts of Coyle’s management has been honing Indian players.

In his previous stint with the Marina Machans, players such as Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vishal Kaith, Deepak Tangri and Anirudh Thapa flourished – all of whom are regulars in the national camp.

In its last three games, all winning goals for Chennaiyin were scored by Indians, including an Olympic goal by Sangwan (in pic), who is playing just his second ISL season

“Foreign players will always get a decent level of support, but I love nothing better than young Indian players improving because I think that’s the essence of a foreign coach coming into the country,” Coyle said.

In the current team too, new youngsters have blasted into the scene, with Aakash Sangwan, Rahim Ali, Irfan Yadwad and Ankit Mukherjee impressing in the blue jersey.

“I’ve been in America and all over the world, and when you come in as a foreign coach, you are obligated to make sure you’re trying to help the game grow as well, and hopefully, we conduct ourselves in the right way by trying to do that.”

In its last three games, all winning goals were scored by Indians, including an Olympic goal by Sangwan, who is playing just his second ISL season. And those have made all the difference – Chennaiyin earning full points from a possible nine and making it to the playoffs.

“I don’t wanna embarrass him (Sangwan), but I can’t speak highly enough about the one sitting next to me, he’s been outstanding. Not just as a footballer but as a man. He’s been a perfect role model and example at this club,” Coyle added.

“There were times he’s not been 100 per cent fit, but he’s wanted to play for me in the club, and it speaks volumes for him as a character. Hopefully, that’s something we try and build a club.”

Football – an extension of the family

A day before the do-or-die match against NorthEast United, Ankit’s father was seriously ill, and Coyle felt he should not play the match in the circumstances, the coach told the reporters after the game.

“(I told him) families are more important. I mean, your father’s seriously ill. But all credit to him. He said, ‘No, coach, I want to play the game’,” Coyle explained.

At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, when he scored the stoppage-time winner, the boy from Kolkata became one of Chennai’s own as the fans chanted his name and applauded him after the game.

“This year, it feels more like playing for each other rather than last year, and that’s a big thing for me,” Sangwan said.

This has been Coyle’s biggest strength – making the team an extended family, which plays for each other. “I’m one of nine (siblings). I’ve got five brothers and three sisters. I always feel that football clubs should be an extension of one’s family, both on and off the field. So, we try to build that atmosphere,” he said.

When Ankit Mukherjee (blue jersey) scored the stoppage-time winner against NorthEast United, the boy from Kolkata became one of Chennai's own as the fans chanted his name and applauded him after the game.

After the win against NorthEast United, which was Chennaiyin’s last home game of the season, the first thing Coyle did after completing the post-match formalities was walk out of the stadium and thank the fans, clicking a picture with them.

He, however, did not want to get too ahead of himself.

“In terms of building football clubs, we know what we’re doing. You can see the grey hairs (laughs), and we’ve been here for a long time, so we know how to help,” Coyle said.

“Good players help you to achieve that. We’ll continue to build on what we have because we have some very good pieces. We want to add to that to get this club hopefully back where we all feel it should be.”

Chennaiyin looks on song at the moment, and it is Owen Coyle who is on the wheel.