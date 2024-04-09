MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Late Ankit winner keeps Chennaiyin FC’s playoff hopes alive, eliminates NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC beat JFC 2-1 and doubled that tally against NEUFC, giving a near-7000-strong crowd worth their money.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 22:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Chennaiyin FC celebrates Aakash Sangwan’s goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against NorthEast United FC.
Chennaiyin FC celebrates Aakash Sangwan’s goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against NorthEast United FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC celebrates Aakash Sangwan’s goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season against NorthEast United FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

A stoppage-time winner by Ankit Mukherjee saw Chennaiyin FC deliver a knockout punch to NorthEast United, beating it 2-1 and eliminating it from the Indian Super League (ISL) playoff race at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

In 10 seasons of the ISL, CFC had never won a match while being 0-1 down at home until its last match against Jamshedpur. It beat JFC 2-1 and doubled that tally against NEUFC, giving a near-7000-strong crowd worth their money.

NEUFC began the match on the offensive, with Jithin MS pressing up the pitch while CFC grew into the game eventually as its fan-favourite Rafa Crivellaro started pulling strings in the midfield.

In the 12th minute, he combined with Jordan Murray and Aakash Sangwan through triangular passes along the left, with Sangwan’s final shot coming off the inside of the woodwork.

The Marina Machans thought they had scored 10 minutes later when the ball slipped out of NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh’s gloves, into the net. But their celebrations were cut short when the referee gave a free kick to the visiting side as Ryan Edwards had pushed the NEUFC goalkeeper when he latched on to the ball.

READ | ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh

Gurmeet was tested again after the half-hour mark when Crivellaro’s free-kick was headed on target by Edwards. Gurmeet stuck his left hand out to keep the deadlock intact.

CFC was penalised for playing a high line when Parthib Gogoi combined with Jithin for NEUFC, attacking against the run of play and the latter, shooting past Debjit Majumder four minutes after the restart.

NEUFC then parked the bus, fielding a five-man defence when out of possession and conceded a corner in the 71st minute – one that saw Sangwan make jaws drop with a left-footed curling Olympic goal.

The contest was back on level terms.

Just when the match looked to be heading to a 1-1 draw, Ankit, playing as a full-back, put his foot on the gas, storming into the box and shooting into the net through the legs of Buanthanglun Samte, turning the match on its head.

With 27 points from 21 games, Chennaiyin is sixth in the standings and will need just a point in its final league game (against FC Goa) to secure a playoff spot.

Match result: Chennaiyin 2 (Aakash Sangwan 72’, Ankit Mukherjee 90+1’) bt NorthEast United (Jithin MS 49’)

