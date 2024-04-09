MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Manchester City LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: RMA v MCI lineups, Bellingham, Vinicius, Haaland start, H2H record

RMA vs MCI: Follow live updates of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal first leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Updated : Apr 09, 2024 23:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - April 8, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with Luka Modric and teammates during training REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - April 8, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with Luka Modric and teammates during training REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid Training - Ciudad Real Madrid, Valdebebas, Madrid, Spain - April 8, 2024 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham with Luka Modric and teammates during training REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: JUAN MEDINA

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal first-leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

  • April 09, 2024 23:42
    Head-to-Head Record in UCL!

    Played - 6


    Real Madrid win: 1


    Draw: 1


    Man City win: 4

  • April 09, 2024 23:23
    Manchester City starting line-up!
  • April 09, 2024 22:40
    Real Madrid starting line-up!
  • April 09, 2024 22:39
    Preview

    Reigning UEFA Champions League champion Manchester City face Spanish giant and record UCL winner Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarterfinal tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.


    The match will be the third straight season that City and Madrid have clashed against one another in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier club competition.


    The Los Blancos won the semifinal match in their victorious 2021-22 campaign, while Man City triumphed en route to its debut Champions League win the following year.


    These clashes have seen 17 goals scored across those previous four meetings, at an average of 4.3 per game (seven for Real Madrid, 10 for Man City), as another enticing Champions League clash awaits in the Spanish capital.


    When and where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match kick-off?


    The Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Tuesday, April 10 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. 


    Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match in India?


    The Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. 


    The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.

