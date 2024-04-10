MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Punjab FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v EBFC?

The Red and Gold Brigade have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs with a prospective victory in this match that will take them to 27 points in 22 games.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 07:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Carles Cuadrat’s East Bengal has turned things around with consecutive victories in their last two matches. 
Carles Cuadrat’s East Bengal has turned things around with consecutive victories in their last two matches.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Carles Cuadrat’s East Bengal has turned things around with consecutive victories in their last two matches.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will embark on their final league fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season when they lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on April 10, Wednesday, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Red and Gold Brigade have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs with a prospective victory in this match that will take them to 27 points in 22 games. They need that slight cushion of advantage as either NorthEast United FC (23) or Chennaiyin FC (24), or both of them, will drop points when they square off.

The Carles Cuadrat-coached side has turned things around with consecutive victories in their last two matches. Contrastingly, things took a turn for the worse for Punjab FC, which has accumulated 21 points from as many games this season.

RELATED: ISL 2023-24 - Why was Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan SG played without fans?

At one point, it had a definite chance of sealing a spot in the top six. However, dropping 11 points from a possible 15 in their previous five encounters derailed its charge for the playoffs.

When and Where will Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 10 match kick-off?
The Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 10 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 9, behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Where to watch Punjab FC vs East Bengal in ISL 10 match?
The Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 10 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.
Fans watching outside India, can live stream the match on the OneFootball app.

Related Topics

Punjab FC /

East Bengal /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch; Predicted XI; Head-to head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v EBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi joint leaders after round 5; Tan Zhongyi sole leader in women’s
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Punjab FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v EBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Late Ankit winner keeps Chennaiyin FC’s playoff hopes alive, eliminates NorthEast United
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa clinches important points with a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats Odisha FC 2-1, takes another step to defend League Winners Shield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When, where to watch; Predicted XI; Head-to head
    Team Sportstar
  2. Punjab FC vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch PFC v EBFC?
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi joint leaders after round 5; Tan Zhongyi sole leader in women’s
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment