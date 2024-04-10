MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Why is Punjab FC vs East Bengal being played without fans behind closed doors?

There was a fire incident on March 13 in the stadium’s CCTV room, leaving a man dead due to suffocation during the blaze due to which the stadium is closed for fans.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 18:38 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Cleiton Silva of East Bengal against Punjab FC in the ISL.
File Photo: Cleiton Silva of East Bengal against Punjab FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Cleiton Silva of East Bengal against Punjab FC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Punjab FC will play the last match of it’s first ISL season against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium behind closed doors, the club said in an official statement on Thursday, April 4.

There was a fire incident on March 13 in the stadium’s CCTV room, leaving a man dead due to suffocation during the blaze due to which the stadium is closed for fans.

“We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on the 6th of April and against East Bengal on the 10th of April will be played behind closed doors. The #Shers will miss your presence in the stands,” the club said in a statement.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had issued a notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium authorities on March 15 to not host any events on the premises until the fire safety norms were renewed.

The blaze had erupted in the lower basement of the main arena near the P-1 tunnel in JLN stadium. A man was found unconscious in the CCTV room and later declared dead, according to police.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) following the man’s death, they said.

During an inquiry, it was revealed that the stadium’s fire safety certificate was yet to be renewed, following which the letter was reportedly sent to the authorities on March 15.

PFC is currently 11th in the league and out of the contention for playoffs. It has lost it’s last two games against Mohun Bgana and Odisha FC and is set to play it’s final game of the season against the red and gold brigade

(with inputs from PTI)

