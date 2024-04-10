LIVE Punjab FC vs East Bengal updates, ISL 2023-24: Predicted XI, PFC v EBFC score, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7.30 PM IST

MagazineBuy Print

Punjab FC vs East Bengal updates, ISL 2023-24: Predicted XI, PFC v EBFC score, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7.30 PM IST

PFC vs EBFC: Follow live updates of the ISL 2023-24 league match between Punjab FC and East Bengal from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Updated : Apr 10, 2024 18:24 IST

Team Sportstar
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC participates in a warmup session.
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC participates in a warmup session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
lightbox-info

Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC participates in a warmup session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the ISL 2023-24 league match between Punjab FC and East Bengal from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

  • April 10, 2024 18:02
    Punjab FC vs East Bengal Predicted XI

    Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar; Tekcham Singh, Melroy Assisi, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Mohammed Salah; Ricky Shabong, Nikhil Prabhu, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Luka Majcen, Madih Talal, Wilmar Jordan 


    East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Md Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Nishu Kumar; Victor Vazquez, Aman CK, Saul Crespo; PV Vishnu, Cleiton Silva, Naorem Mahesh

  • April 10, 2024 17:45
    Preview

    East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will embark on their final league fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season when they lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on April 10, Wednesday, at 7:30 pm IST.


    The Red and Gold Brigade have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs with a prospective victory in this match that will take them to 27 points in 22 games. They need that slight cushion of advantage as either NorthEast United FC (23) or Chennaiyin FC (24), or both of them, will drop points when they square off. 


    The Carles Cuadrat-coached side has turned things around with consecutive victories in their last two matches. Contrastingly, things took a turn for the worse for Punjab FC, which has accumulated 21 points from as many games this season.


    At one point, it had a definite chance of sealing a spot in the top six. However, dropping 11 points from a possible 15 in their previous five encounters derailed its charge for the playoffs.


    When and Where will Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 10 match kick-off?


    The Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 10 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 9, behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. 


    Where to watch Punjab FC vs East Bengal in ISL 10 match?


    The Punjab FC vs East Bengal ISL 10 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.


    Fans watching outside India, can live stream the match on the OneFootball app.

