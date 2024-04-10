MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nur Hasan, Murli Gavit and Hemraj Gurjar provisionally suspended; Lakshmanan and Himani handed bans for doping

Seventeen minors, with a majority from weightlifting and athletics, have also been penalised with two to four-year bans.

Published : Apr 10, 2024 21:10 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
FILE PHOTO: Steeplechaser Mohammed Nur Hasan.
FILE PHOTO: Steeplechaser Mohammed Nur Hasan. | Photo Credit: SAI MEDIA
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steeplechaser Mohammed Nur Hasan. | Photo Credit: SAI MEDIA

When Mohammed Nur Hasan clocked an impressive 8:30.56s to win gold at the Federation Cup in Ranchi last year and climbed to the second rung in India’s all-time 3000m steeple chase list, many had wondered whether he would slowly take over from Asian Games champion and national record-holder Avinash Sable.

But strangely, a couple of months after that stunning run, Hasan had a DNF (did not finish) at the Asian Championships in Bangkok. The 22-year-old National Open champion from the Services has now been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency for an apparent anti-doping rule violation.

Railways’ Hemraj Gurjar, the National cross-country men’s champion, and women’s silver medallist Anjali Kumari from Bihar – both competed in last month’s cross-country Worlds in Belgrade – also figure in NADA’s updated list of athletes who are now under provisional suspension.

READ | Doping: India records highest percentage of failed dope tests among countries with 2000 or more tests

Gujarat’s 2019 Asian 10,000m silver medallist Murli Gavit, the winner of the strange 5000m race at last October’s National Open in Bengaluru – a race which nobody appeared keen to win – is one of the prominent names in the list.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) has handed out a two-year suspension (from Aug. 10, 2023) to Tamil Nadu’s G. Lakshmanan, the star of the 2017 Bhubaneswar Asian Championships where he won the 5000m and 10,000m golds, while UP’s female sprinter Himani Chandel has been punished with a four-year ban (from June 15, 2023).

The NADA list also includes many others from other sports who have been punished with suspensions ranging from two to four years. Seventeen minors, with a majority from weightlifting and athletics, have also been penalised with two to four-year bans.

Related Topics

Avinash Sable /

National Anti Doping Agency

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 162/2 (18); Parag, Samson eye 180-plus target vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag register second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nur Hasan, Murli Gavit and Hemraj Gurjar provisionally suspended; Lakshmanan and Himani handed bans for doping
    Stan Rayan
  4. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC to qualify for playoffs, East Bengal remains seventh
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24, Punjab FC vs East Bengal LIVE updates, PFC 3-1 EBFC: Majcen scores the Shers’ fourth, playoff hopes almost gone for Red and Gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Nur Hasan, Murli Gavit and Hemraj Gurjar provisionally suspended; Lakshmanan and Himani handed bans for doping
    Stan Rayan
  2. Athletics: Tough for Ukrainians to compete against Russians at Olympics, high jump champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh says
    Reuters
  3. Neeraj Chopra to compete in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 18
    PTI
  4. Track and field introducing prize money at Olympics; Paris Games gold medallists to get $50,000
    AP
  5. Long jumper Sreeshankar to begin season in Shanghai/Suzhou Diamond League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 162/2 (18); Parag, Samson eye 180-plus target vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag register second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nur Hasan, Murli Gavit and Hemraj Gurjar provisionally suspended; Lakshmanan and Himani handed bans for doping
    Stan Rayan
  4. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC to qualify for playoffs, East Bengal remains seventh
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24, Punjab FC vs East Bengal LIVE updates, PFC 3-1 EBFC: Majcen scores the Shers’ fourth, playoff hopes almost gone for Red and Gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment