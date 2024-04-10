Chennaiyin FC qualifies for ISL 2023-24 Playoffs as East Bengal lost its final game

Chennaiyin FC clinched the final playoff spot of the ISL 2023-24 season as East Bengal lost to Punjab FC 4-1 in its last fixture of the league stage.
Wilmar Jordan Gil of Punjab FC found the net first in the 19th minute but six minutes later, East Bengal got back on level terms thanks to Sayan Banerjee’s strike from the edge of the box.
Midfielder Madih Talal took the lead again for PFC just before half-time in the 43rd minute.
Later in the 62nd minute, Jordan found the net again to extend the lead for the home side. Finally, PFC’s captain Luka Majcen dealt the final blow in the 70th minute giving his side a three-goal cushion to see the victory out.
The Marina Machans did well in it’s last stretch of the league campaign with crucial wins over Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan to place itself in a favourable place for a playoff spot.
ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Late Ankit winner keeps Chennaiyin FC’s playoff hopes alive, eliminates NorthEast United
In its last match, Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 2-1 at home to continue its winning streak of three games and solidify its position in the points table.
Chennaiyin is currently sixth with 27 points to its name and is set to play FC Goa on April 14 to end it’s league campaign and prepare itself for the playoffs.
