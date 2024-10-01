MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC held to goalless draw by 10-man Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC, playing its first home game this season, settled for a creditable goalless draw against two-time ISL winner Chennaiyin FC in their league match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium.

Published : Oct 01, 2024 22:03 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
CFC’s Connor Shields in action against HFC’s Mohammed Rafi. 
CFC’s Connor Shields in action against HFC’s Mohammed Rafi.  | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

CFC’s Connor Shields in action against HFC’s Mohammed Rafi.  | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Former Indian Super League (ISL) champion Hyderabad FC (HFC), playing its first home game this season, settled for a creditable goalless draw against two-time ISL winner Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in their league match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Tuesday.

The host should be happy with the result despite messing with quite a few scoring chances in the first half for in the last 20 minutes as it also meant HFC picked its first point after losing the previous two games.

HFC was reduced to a 10-man field with defender Parag Shrivas getting the red card in the 71st minute for his second serious offence, on Connor Shields.

It was an impressive show by the HFC defence, manned by captain Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, and Shrivas, which was equal to the task of backing the goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh in the second half when CFC played a much superior game, creating more openings but failing to score.

Earlier, HFC could have easily taken the lead in the ninth minute of the first half when the speedy right winger Abdul Rabeeh essayed a splendid cross to the waiting Cy Goddard but the latter failed to beat the goalkeeper.

In one of the rare counter-attacks, CFC had a chance to score but the normally efficient Daniel Chima Chukwu failed to get his act right in front of the goal after a delectable cross from the left corner by Shields in the 29th minute.

Chima had a terrific run down the left flank and almost scored a goal for CFC but failed to control the ball when he was close to the target.

AS IT HAPPENED | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Soon, HFC, in another counter-attack, got its second clear chance to open the lead, thanks to another brilliant effort by Rabeeh on the right flank only to see his beautiful cross go begging – Allan de Souza failed to head the goal in, and then Ramhlunchhunga missed a tap-in in the 29th minute.

Just before the break, HFC missed another chance when the Rabeeh-Allan combine failed to produce the finishing touch in the 39th minute.

At half-time, the teams were locked goalless.

On resumption, CFC, which was the more dominant, was disappointed to see Lukas Brambilla essay a feeble right-footer off a lovely cross from the right by Farukh Choudhary in the 58th minute. And, the ball deflected off the goalkeeper Arshdeep’s hands and the goal-post to go out of play.

In one of those counter-attacks, HFC had another chance to take the lead again, but Allan’s right-footer from close range after picking a lovely long ball from the corner by Goddard went over the bar.

Soon, HFC was reduced to 10 players with Shrivas given marching orders for his second serious foul, this time on Connor Shields in the 71st minute.

The result: Hyderabad FC drew with Chennaiyin FC 0-0.

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

Chennaiyin FC /

Hyderabad FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: South Africa 102/6 (18); Shafali Varma removes Tryon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Siddarth gets maiden call-up, Washington unavailable for Saurashtra game
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. Laxman: Aim to create a bench strength of coaches moving forward
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters FC appoints Abhik Chatterjee as new CEO
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC held to goalless draw by 10-man Hyderabad FC
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. HFC vs CFC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Ten men Hyderabad FC holds Chennaiyin FC 0-0 after Shrivas sees red
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan players write to club management refusing to travel to Iran for AFC Champions League 2 clash
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Farukh, Vikram and Kaith return as Manolo Marquez names India probables for Vietnam friendlies
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: South Africa 102/6 (18); Shafali Varma removes Tryon
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy: Siddarth gets maiden call-up, Washington unavailable for Saurashtra game
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. 13-year-old GM Erdogmus becomes youngest-ever player to record rating of 2600
    Team Sportstar
  4. Laxman: Aim to create a bench strength of coaches moving forward
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to retire from professional football
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment