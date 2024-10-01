ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters FC appoints Abhik Chatterjee as new CEO

Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC has appointed Abhik Chatterjee as its new Chief Executive Officer, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Before joining the Blasters, Abhik headed the league and technical operations for Super League Kerala. He has also worked in various leadership roles with Northeast United FC, Fateh Hyderabad AFC, and Odisha FC.

A statement released by the club said that Abhik will start his work with the Blasters on October 3, working closely with the Sporting Director and management team to further the club’s footballing, commercial and performance objectives.

“It is a huge honour to be taking my place alongside all the fans and the stakeholders of Kerala Blasters Football Club. When I had to join Kerala Blasters FC, I didn’t hesitate,” Abhik said.

“You only realise how big Kerala Blasters is when you come to the state and spot people donning the famous yellow jersey from all walks of life and when you see the enormous passion they pour into the club,” he added.

Under the guidance of newly appointed coach Mikael Stahre, the Blasters are fifth in the table with four points from three games.

Following the 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Sunday, the Blasters to Bhubaneswar to face Odisha FC on October 3 at the Kalinga Stadium.