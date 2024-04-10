India vs Australia Live Score, Hockey 3rd Test: AUS 0 - 0 IND; India looks to fight back after two losses

April 10, 2024 14:25

PREVIEW

The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series in Perth on Wednesday.

The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series, which is a part of preparations for this year’s Paris Olympics for both the sides.

The tour is of huge significance for India as it will provide valuable inputs about the areas to improve to chief coach Craig Fulton.

And the first two matches have already done that as the Indian defence was put under continuous pressure by quick turnovers by the Kookaburras.

The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, did not have the best of days in the first two games as it wilted when put under pressure and conceded both penalty corners and soft field goals.

- PTI

