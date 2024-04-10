India vs Australia Live Score, Hockey 3rd Test: AUS 0 - 0 IND; India looks to fight back after two losses

- April 10, 2024 15:3113’ AUS 0 - 0 IND
PC for India. A stick was poked into Dilpreet when he had possession on the right flank.
Harmanpreet takes the shot but it is dealt with by the keeper.
- April 10, 2024 15:2710’ AUS 0 - 0 IND
Another good save from Sreejesh, was drilled straight down the middle, he blocks it with his legs.
Another PC for India to deal with. This time to his left, saved again. 4 PCs, 4 saves from Sreejesh this quarter.
- April 10, 2024 15:249’
India with good control of possession, Sumit plays in Dilpreet down the line but no real opportunity created at the end.
PC for Australia.
- April 10, 2024 15:237’
Switch of play from the left to the right, across the face of goal, the attacker tries to get a delflection off the leg, doesn’t manage it.
- April 10, 2024 15:216’ AUS 0 - 0 IND
India’s turn to try an early aerial ball, too far in front for Abhishek.
- April 10, 2024 15:204’
Penalty Corner for Australia. A pinpoint aerial pass into the D and the attacker manages to get a deflection off the leg.
Excellent save by Sreejesh, moves his stick to his right to block the shot from Hayward.
- April 10, 2024 15:172’ AUS 0 - 0 IND
Australia sets up an attack down the left, but a mishandle from Tim Brand sees the ball go out of play.
- April 10, 2024 15:151’
India to get us underway, playing from left to right. Early long ball from the defence, doesn’t find the intended target though.
- April 10, 2024 15:11Almost Time
The two teams make their way out to the middle. India sporting its blue kit while the home team is wearing its traditional yellow. Time for the national anthems.
- April 10, 2024 15:04Head to Head record
Australia wins: 52
India wins: 16
Draws: 6
- April 10, 2024 14:48Australia squad list
- April 10, 2024 14:36India Lineup
- April 10, 2024 14:31LIVE STREAMING
The 3rd Test between India and Australia at Perth will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network. The match can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app and website.
- April 10, 2024 14:25PREVIEW
The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series in Perth on Wednesday.
The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series, which is a part of preparations for this year’s Paris Olympics for both the sides.
The tour is of huge significance for India as it will provide valuable inputs about the areas to improve to chief coach Craig Fulton.
And the first two matches have already done that as the Indian defence was put under continuous pressure by quick turnovers by the Kookaburras.
The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, did not have the best of days in the first two games as it wilted when put under pressure and conceded both penalty corners and soft field goals.
- PTI
Read full preview by clicking on the image below
- April 10, 2024 14:21Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Perth. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Australia Live Score, Hockey 3rd Test: AUS 0 - 0 IND; India looks to fight back after two losses
- Track and field introducing prize money at Olympics with Paris gold medallists to get $50,000
- Europa League 2023-24: Benfica cancels away tickets for Marseille clash
- RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- RR vs GT IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match today
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE