Live

India vs Australia Live Score, Hockey 3rd Test: AUS 0 - 0 IND; India looks to fight back after two losses

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test: Catch the live scores and updates from the hockey 3rd Test between Australia and India at Perth on April 10, 2024.

Updated : Apr 10, 2024 15:31 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Netherlands in the FIH Hockey PRO League Men matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Netherlands in the FIH Hockey PRO League Men matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT
FILE PHOTO: Indian players celebrate after scoring goal against Netherlands in the FIH Hockey PRO League Men matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the men’s hockey 3rd Test between Australia and India at Perth.

  • April 10, 2024 15:31
    13’ AUS 0 - 0 IND

    PC for India. A stick was poked into Dilpreet when he had possession on the right flank. 

    Harmanpreet takes the shot but it is dealt with by the keeper. 

  • April 10, 2024 15:27
    10’ AUS 0 - 0 IND

    Another good save from Sreejesh, was drilled straight down the middle, he blocks it with his legs. 

    Another PC for India to deal with. This time to his left, saved again. 4 PCs, 4 saves from Sreejesh this quarter.

  • April 10, 2024 15:24
    9’

    India with good control of possession, Sumit plays in Dilpreet down the line but no real opportunity created at the end. 

    PC for Australia.

  • April 10, 2024 15:23
    7’

    Switch of play from the left to the right, across the face of goal, the attacker tries to get a delflection off the leg, doesn’t manage it.

  • April 10, 2024 15:21
    6’ AUS 0 - 0 IND

    India’s turn to try an early aerial ball, too far in front for Abhishek. 

  • April 10, 2024 15:20
    4’

    Penalty Corner for Australia. A pinpoint aerial pass into the D and the attacker manages to get a deflection off the leg.

    Excellent save by Sreejesh, moves his stick to his right to block the shot from Hayward. 

  • April 10, 2024 15:17
    2’ AUS 0 - 0 IND

    Australia sets up an attack down the left, but a mishandle from Tim Brand sees the ball go out of play. 

  • April 10, 2024 15:15
    1’

    India to get us underway, playing from left to right. Early long ball from the defence, doesn’t find the intended target though.

  • April 10, 2024 15:11
    Almost Time

    The two teams make their way out to the middle. India sporting its blue kit while the home team is wearing its traditional yellow. Time for the national anthems.

  • April 10, 2024 15:04
    Head to Head record

    Australia wins: 52

    India wins: 16

    Draws: 6

  • April 10, 2024 14:57
    ICYM the last game

    India loses 2-4 to Australia in second hockey Test, trails series 0-2

    The Indian men’s hockey team dished out a much-improved performance as compared to its previous game but it still lost 2-4 to Australia in the second Test of the five-match series on Sunday.

  • April 10, 2024 14:48
    Australia squad list

  • April 10, 2024 14:36
    India Lineup
  • April 10, 2024 14:31
    LIVE STREAMING

    The 3rd Test between India and Australia at Perth will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network. The match can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app and website. 

  • April 10, 2024 14:25
    PREVIEW

    The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series in Perth on Wednesday. 

    The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series, which is a part of preparations for this year’s Paris Olympics for both the sides.

    The tour is of huge significance for India as it will provide valuable inputs about the areas to improve to chief coach Craig Fulton.

    And the first two matches have already done that as the Indian defence was put under continuous pressure by quick turnovers by the Kookaburras. 

    The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, did not have the best of days in the first two games as it wilted when put under pressure and conceded both penalty corners and soft field goals.

    - PTI

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below

    India eyes cohesive effort to keep five-Test hockey series alive against Australia

    The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series in Perth on Wednesday.

  • April 10, 2024 14:21
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at Perth. Stay Tuned for live updates and commentary from the game.

Related Topics

Hockey India /

India /

Australia

