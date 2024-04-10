RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag registered the second-highest third-wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals during the side’s match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The pair got together at 42 for two and put together 130 runs for the third wicket off just 80 deliveries. Riyan scored 76 off 48 balls while Samson managed an unbeaten 68 off 38.

Samson was a part of the record partnership too, worth 152 runs, with Ben Stokes which came against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi in 2020.

The next best association belongs to Graeme Smith and Shane Watson who added 104 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the inaugural IPL season.