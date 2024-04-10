MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals

The pair got together at 42 for two and put together 130 runs for the third wicket off just 80 deliveries

Published : Apr 10, 2024 21:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Riyan Parag (R) and Sanju Samson run between the wickets against Gujarat Titans.
Riyan Parag (R) and Sanju Samson run between the wickets against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Riyan Parag (R) and Sanju Samson run between the wickets against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag registered the second-highest third-wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals during the side’s match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The pair got together at 42 for two and put together 130 runs for the third wicket off just 80 deliveries. Riyan scored 76 off 48 balls while Samson managed an unbeaten 68 off 38.

Samson was a part of the record partnership too, worth 152 runs, with Ben Stokes which came against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi in 2020.

The next best association belongs to Graeme Smith and Shane Watson who added 104 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the inaugural IPL season.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Sanju Samson /

Riyan Parag /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC to qualify for playoffs, East Bengal remains seventh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC qualifies for ISL 2023-24 Playoffs as East Bengal loses its final game
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Samson, Parag take Rajasthan Royals to 196/3 vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  2. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: “Nitish Kumar’s batting has been unconventional” says Sunrisers teammate Abdul Samad
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rohit-Kohli in focus as Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru look for important win
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL 2024: My middle-order role is to take the game as deep as possible, says Shashank Singh after thriller against SRH
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC to qualify for playoffs, East Bengal remains seventh
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC qualifies for ISL 2023-24 Playoffs as East Bengal loses its final game
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Samson, Riyan Parag record second-highest 3rd wicket partnership for Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs GT: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson complete top three
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Samson, Parag take Rajasthan Royals to 196/3 vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment