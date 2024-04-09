MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh

ISL 2023-24 points table: Chennaiyin FC took a huge step towards making the Indian Super League playoffs after a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in Chennai.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 21:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate scoring a goal.
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC players celebrate scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU/THE HINDU

Chennaiyin FC took a huge step towards making the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs after a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in Chennai on Tuesday.

The final playoff place will be contested between Chennaiyin and East Bengal, which is seventh, with one round left in the league.

Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters have all confirmed their qualification for the playoffs.

The race for the League Shield is between Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan with the former having a five-point lead, but the Mariners have a game in hand.

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Mumbai City FC (Q) 21 14 5 2 41 17 24 47
2 Mohun Bagan (Q) 20 13 3 4 41 25 16 42
3 FC Goa (Q) 21 12 6 3 35 20 15 42
4 Odisha FC (Q) 21 11 6 4 35 20 15 39
5 Kerala Blasters (Q) 21 9 3 9 29 30 -1 30
6 Chennaiyin FC 21 8 3 10 25 32 -7 27
7 East Bengal 21 6 6 9 26 25 1 24
8 NorthEast United 21 5 8 8 27 34 -7 23
9 Bengaluru FC 21 5 7 9 20 30 -10 22
10 Jamshedpur FC 22 5 6 11 27 32 -5 21
11 Punjab FC 21 5 6 10 24 34 -10 21
12 Hyderabad FC* 21 1 5 15 9 40 -31 8

Related Topics

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab 2/0 (1.4), needs 183 runs to win; Cummins removes Bairstow for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on February 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK falls back on familiar spin ploy to halt KKR’s winning run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Nitish blitzkrieg takes Hyderabad to 182/9 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa clinches important points with a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City beats Odisha FC 2-1, takes another step to defend League Winners Shield
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa clashes with Jamshedpur FC after being knocked out of League Shield contention
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC hosts NorthEast United in do-or-die clash for playoffs
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Punjab 2/0 (1.4), needs 183 runs to win; Cummins removes Bairstow for nought
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on February 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: CSK falls back on familiar spin ploy to halt KKR’s winning run
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Nitish blitzkrieg takes Hyderabad to 182/9 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment