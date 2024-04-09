ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Chennaiyin FC moves up to sixth after win, East Bengal in seventh

Chennaiyin FC took a huge step towards making the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs after a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in Chennai on Tuesday.

The final playoff place will be contested between Chennaiyin and East Bengal, which is seventh, with one round left in the league.

Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters have all confirmed their qualification for the playoffs.

The race for the League Shield is between Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan with the former having a five-point lead, but the Mariners have a game in hand.

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Mumbai City FC (Q) 21 14 5 2 41 17 24 47 2 Mohun Bagan (Q) 20 13 3 4 41 25 16 42 3 FC Goa (Q) 21 12 6 3 35 20 15 42 4 Odisha FC (Q) 21 11 6 4 35 20 15 39 5 Kerala Blasters (Q) 21 9 3 9 29 30 -1 30 6 Chennaiyin FC 21 8 3 10 25 32 -7 27 7 East Bengal 21 6 6 9 26 25 1 24 8 NorthEast United 21 5 8 8 27 34 -7 23 9 Bengaluru FC 21 5 7 9 20 30 -10 22 10 Jamshedpur FC 22 5 6 11 27 32 -5 21 11 Punjab FC 21 5 6 10 24 34 -10 21 12 Hyderabad FC* 21 1 5 15 9 40 -31 8