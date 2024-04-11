Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced

The Indian Super League (ISL) announced the schedule of the 2023-24 season playoffs and final on Thursday.

The ISL 2023-24 season has been a tight race for the championship, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant neck-and-neck at the top. All six playoff spots are filled, with Chennaiyin FC securing the final berth after East Bengal FC’s defeat to Punjab FC. Joining them in the playoffs are Odisha FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC.

The fight for a place in the final starts from April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semifinals in home and away format. The season final will be held on May 4.

Format: The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semifinals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

Playoffs Schedule: Knockouts - April 19 and 20 Semifinals (1st leg) - April 23 and 24 Semifinals (2nd leg) - April 28 and 29

The venue of the final shall be announced soon.