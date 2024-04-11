MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced

The fight for a place in the final starts from April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semifinals in home and away format. The season final will be held on May 04.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 14:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Super League Trophy.
The Indian Super League Trophy. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

The Indian Super League Trophy. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) announced the schedule of the 2023-24 season playoffs and final on Thursday.

The ISL 2023-24 season has been a tight race for the championship, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant neck-and-neck at the top. All six playoff spots are filled, with Chennaiyin FC securing the final berth after East Bengal FC’s defeat to Punjab FC. Joining them in the playoffs are Odisha FC, FC Goa, and Kerala Blasters FC.

The fight for a place in the final starts from April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semifinals in home and away format. The season final will be held on May 4.

Format:
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semifinals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists. 

ALSO READ | Coyle’s at the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24

Playoffs Schedule:
Knockouts - April 19 and 20
Semifinals (1st leg) - April 23 and 24
Semifinals (2nd leg) - April 28 and 29  

The venue of the final shall be announced soon.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Mumbai City FC /

Odisha FC /

Kerala Blasters /

FC Goa /

East Bengal /

Punjab FC /

Chennaiyin FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced
    Team Sportstar
  2. The trials and tribulations of Arundhati Reddy, cricket tragic awaiting her moment in the sun after falling out of favour
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra: Not worried about others throwing 90m, I’ve beaten them at the Olympics and Worlds
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Drained Zampa looking to rest up for T20 World Cup after IPL withdrawal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced
    Team Sportstar
  2. Coyle’s at the wheel: Chennaiyin finds rhythm on return of its ‘Owen’ coach in ISL 2023-24
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal FC fails at the final hurdle against Punjab FC as Chennaiyin FC qualifies for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. BFC vs MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG faces Bengaluru FC with League Shield hopes hanging by a thread
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Super League 2023-24: The schedule of playoffs and final announced
    Team Sportstar
  2. The trials and tribulations of Arundhati Reddy, cricket tragic awaiting her moment in the sun after falling out of favour
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra: Not worried about others throwing 90m, I’ve beaten them at the Olympics and Worlds
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Drained Zampa looking to rest up for T20 World Cup after IPL withdrawal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment