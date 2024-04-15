MagazineBuy Print

Scotland midfielder Ferguson to miss Euro 2024 with knee injury

The 24-year-old will have to sit out the Euros, which are being held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, and Bologna’s bid for a first-ever appearance in the Champions League.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 22:40 IST , MILAN

AFP
Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson reacts during a Serie A soccer match against Monza at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson reacts during a Serie A soccer match against Monza at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson reacts during a Serie A soccer match against Monza at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, April 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Lewis Ferguson will miss Euro 2024 after his club Bologna confirmed on Monday that the Scotland midfielder will go undergo surgery for a knee ligament injury.

In a statement, Bologna said that its captain Ferguson “has sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament. He will undergo an operation, after which his recovery time will be assessed.”

Ferguson, who suffered the injury during Bologna’s goalless draw with Monza on Saturday, will be out of action for months.

The 24-year-old will have to sit out the Euros, which are being held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, and Bologna’s bid for a first-ever appearance in the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Serie A 2023-24 -Title-chasing Inter held to 2-2 draw by lowly Cagliari

Seven-time Italian champion Bologna played one round in the old European Cup in 1964, the same year that it most recently won Serie A.

Ferguson, who has 12 caps for his country, has blossomed since moving to Italy from Aberdeen in 2022, scoring six times this season for Thiago Motta’s Bologna, which currently sits fourth in Serie A.

Scotland will kick off the Euros in the opening fixture with hosts Germany in Munich, and will also take on Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
