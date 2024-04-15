MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Title-chasing Inter held to 2-2 draw by lowly Cagliari

With six games left Inter, who have 83 points from 32 games, hold a 14-point advantage over second-placed AC Milan, which drew 3-3 at relegation-threatened Sassuolo earlier on Sunday.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 10:43 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez, right, heads the ball during the Italian Serie A match
Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez, right, heads the ball during the Italian Serie A match | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez, right, heads the ball during the Italian Serie A match | Photo Credit: AP

Runaway leader Inter Milan will hope to clinch its 20th Italian league title in the Milan derby despite being held to a late 2-2 draw by struggling Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday.

With six games left Inter, who have 83 points from 32 games, hold a 14-point advantage over second-placed AC Milan, which drew 3-3 at relegation-threatened Sassuolo earlier on Sunday.

Inter can secure the championship if they beat Stefano Pioli’s side on April 22 at San Siro.

Inter, who drew for the second time in their last four league games, were without Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez and defender Benjamin Pavard, who missed out through suspension and were replaced by Alexis Sanchez and Alessandro Bastoni.

Marcus Thuram gave Inter the lead in the 12th minute before Eldor Shomurodov levelled for Cagliari after the break. Hakan Calhanoglu restored the lead for the hosts in the 74th from the spot but Cagliari levelled again when Nicolas Viola struck.

Inter started strongly and Sanchez set up forward Thuram for the Frenchman to give them the early lead from close range.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Crystal Palace deals big blow to Liverpool’s title chances with 1-0 victory

It was his 11th league goal this term but his first in two months since opening the scoring in a 4-0 win over Salernitana.

Nicolo Barella thought he had doubled Inter’s lead with a stunning header before the half-hour mark but it was ruled out for offside.

Cagliari equalised in the 64th minute when Zito Luvumbo collected a long-range pass into the box and set up Shomurodov, who scored from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Inter got back on track when they were awarded a penalty for a handball by Yerry Mina and Calhanoglu fired a precise low spot kick into the corner past goalkeeper Simone Scuffet.

However, Cagliari found another equaliser seven minutes from time when Viola struck from near the penalty spot.

Replays showed that the ball possibly deflected into Viola’s path after it came off Gianluca Lapadula’s arm.

Inter had won their previous five Serie A matches against Cagliari by an aggregate score of 13-2.

