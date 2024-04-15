MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Roma defender Ndicka collapses on pitch, match abandoned

Italian media reported that the tests carried out on Ndicka at the hospital ruled out a heart attack. Roma later said the 24-year-old will remain in hospital for further evaluation.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 08:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Roma’s Evan Ndicka is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the Serie A match against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on Sunday.
Roma's Evan Ndicka is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the Serie A match against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on Sunday.
infoIcon

Roma’s Evan Ndicka is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during the Serie A match against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

AS Roma’s defender Evan Ndicka is feeling better after he collapsed on the pitch in the second half of the match at Udinese and was carried off on a stretcher with the game later abandoned, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

The score was 1-1 when the Ivory Coast central defender fell backwards onto the pitch 18 minutes from time.

Ndicka was conscious but clearly in pain, rubbing his chest with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him.

He was then carried off, giving a thumbs-up gesture.

“Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended,” Roma said on social media platform X.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks.”

After a lengthy delay, the match was suspended and the players left the field, with the game later abandoned.

Italian media reported that the tests carried out on Ndicka at the hospital ruled out a heart attack. Roma later said the 24-year-old will remain in hospital for further evaluation.

“The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital. Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits,” the club said on X.

“He will remain in the hospital for further observations. Forza Evan!”

