MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate

Juventus is third in the standings on 63 points from 32 games with six matches left to play, 19 behind leaders Inter Milan who hosts Cagliari on Sunday.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 08:21 IST , TURIN, Italy - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Weston McKennie with teammates after the match against Torino.
Juventus’ Weston McKennie with teammates after the match against Torino. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Weston McKennie with teammates after the match against Torino. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus’ hopes of wining the Italian Serie A title ended after a 0-0 draw at city rivals Torino on Saturday.

Juventus is third in the standings on 63 points from 32 games with six matches left to play, 19 behind leaders Inter Milan who hosts Cagliari on Sunday.

Record 36-time Italian champions Juve won the title nine times in a row from 2012-2020 but has not lifted the trophy since.

“It’s a point... we accept it,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told a news conference.

“There’s always the disappointment of not having scored three, but if we hadn’t lost (more) games we would have been in a better place. Today we take it, we have to improve things.”

READ | La Liga: Madrid wins at Mallorca; Felix scores as Barca defeats Cadiz

Juve remained winless on the road since late January, when it beat Lecce 3-0, and has gone five away games in a row without victory in a single domestic season for the first time since 2010.

Dusan Vlahovic wasted two chances to give Juve the lead in the first half, hitting the post from point blank range and putting Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to work with a shot into the far corner.

The game turned into a more lively derby when Torino forward Duvan Zapata thought he had broken the deadlock for the hosts one minute after the interval, but his effort was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

Torino continued to press as the second half wore on and Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny was forced to dive to save an Antonio Sanabria header.

The Polish keeper needed treatment minutes from fulltime, when Torino defender Adam Masina crashed into him following a corner, but managed to complete the game.

Juventus ended its longest ongoing streak of scoring away goals against a single opponent having netted in each of its previous 15 games at Torino in Serie A.

Juve next travels to 14th-placed Cagliari on Friday before hosting second-placed AC Milan.

Ninth-placed Torino, on 45 points, is now the team with the most Serie A clean sheets at home (11) this season.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Juventus /

Torino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Madrid wins at Mallorca; Felix scores as Barca defeats Cadiz
    AP
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 8: Gukesh vanquishes Vidit, regains lead; Praggnanandhaa draws with Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  4. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate
    Reuters
  2. Wrexham AFC gains promotion to English football’s third division after 6-0 win
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League: Bayern forward Coman ruled out for quarterfinal against Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Isak brace leads Newcastle to crucial 4-0 win over Spurs
    Reuters
  5. Grealish back in treble winning form, says Guardiola
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus title hopes over after Torino stalemate
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Madrid wins at Mallorca; Felix scores as Barca defeats Cadiz
    AP
  3. Candidates 2024, Round 8: Gukesh vanquishes Vidit, regains lead; Praggnanandhaa draws with Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  4. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment