MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Scheffler leads midway through Masters third round, Woods struggles

Overnight Masters co-leader Scottie Scheffler held a one-shot lead over Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa midway through the third round on Saturday at sunny and breezy Augusta National.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 09:34 IST , AUGUSTA, Georgia - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Scottie Scheffler hits from the fairway on the 14th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament.
Scottie Scheffler hits from the fairway on the 14th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Scottie Scheffler hits from the fairway on the 14th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Overnight Masters co-leader Scottie Scheffler held a one-shot lead over Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa midway through the third round as Tiger Woods’ bid to make a charge faltered on Saturday at sunny and breezy Augusta National.

Pre-tournament favourite Scheffler, who began the day in a three-way share of the lead with Homa and LIV Golf’s DeChambeau, covered the front nine in one-under-par 35 which took him to seven under.

Scheffler enjoyed a perfect start as he chipped in for birdie at the first and rolled in a 34-foot putt at the third hole to build a two-shot lead before a bogey at the par-three fourth took some wind out of his sails.

The world number one immediately steadied the ship, however, and rode a string of pars into the turn just as the already-tricky Augusta National greens continued to get firmer and faster.

Twice major winner Collin Morikawa, playing one pairing ahead of Scheffler, started out with a trio of birdies to put pressure on the leader.

DeChambeau, one of the eight LIV Golf players who made the cut and playing in the final pairing with Homa, bogeyed the par-four third to drop back but responded with a short birdie putt at the par-five eighth.

Homa, playing in his fifth Masters, could have grabbed a share of the lead but missed an 11-foot birdie putt at the eighth hole and had to settle for an eighth consecutive par.

BRIGHT SUNSHINE

A day after only eight players broke par in a second round played amid wind gusts that topped 40 mph and made a difficult course even more challenging, the early starters were greeted with dazzling sunshine and a much lighter breeze.

READ | Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share Masters lead as Woods targets Green Jacket

Woods, fresh off his Masters record-setting 24th made cut, began his third round seven shots behind the leaders and hoping his injury-ravaged body would hold up and allow him to make an early move.

But Woods, who insisted this week he can still equal Jack Nicklaus’s record of six Masters titles, suddenly showed signs of discomfort during a horrendous finish to his front nine and was eight over through 15 holes.

Following a three-putt bogey at the par-three fourth, Woods drained a fist pump-inducing birdie putt from 19 feet at the fifth that produced the day’s biggest roar before he suddenly started to unravel.

Woods bogeyed the par-three sixth after his tee shot landed behind the green, made a double-bogey at the seventh where he chipped into a bunker, carded another double at the eighth and a bogey at nine where his approach found another sand trap.

Among the other early starters was Rory McIlroy, who began the day 10 shots off the lead and seeking a low score to boost his hopes of completing the career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors but had to settle for a one-under-par 71.

“All I can do is come here and try my best. That’s what I do every time I show up. Some years it’s better than others,” said world number two McIlroy. “I’ve just got to keep showing up and try to do the right thing.”

The day’s low score in the clubhouse belonged to American Chris Kirk who carded a four-under 68 to reach one over for the tournament.

Related Topics

Augusta Masters /

Max Homa /

Bryson DeChambeau /

Scottie Scheffler /

Collin Morikawa /

Tiger Woods

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scheffler leads midway through Masters third round, Woods struggles
    Reuters
  2. Messi scores in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC
    AP
  3. Emma Raducanu leads Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  4. Premier League: Fernandes earns unconvincing Man United draw at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Scheffler leads midway through Masters third round, Woods struggles
    Reuters
  2. Scheffler, Homa, and DeChambeau share Masters lead as Woods targets Green Jacket
    Reuters
  3. Tiger Woods sets record, makes 24th consecutive Augusta Masters cut
    Reuters
  4. Tiger begins long walk for Masters history as play resumes
    AFP
  5. Bryson DeChambeau leads weather-delayed first round of Augusta Masters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Scheffler leads midway through Masters third round, Woods struggles
    Reuters
  2. Messi scores in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win over Sporting KC
    AP
  3. Emma Raducanu leads Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  4. Premier League: Fernandes earns unconvincing Man United draw at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment