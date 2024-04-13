MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Isak brace leads Newcastle to crucial 4-0 win over Spurs

Newcastle moved up to sixth place in the standings with 50 points from 32 matches.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 19:27 IST , NEWCASTLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates.
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak celebrates. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A dominant Newcastle United struck twice within 95 seconds as Alexander Isak’s brace helped it secure a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, a vital result in its bid to qualify for European competition.

Newcastle, unbeaten at home since January, moved up to sixth place in the standings with 50 points from 32 matches, one ahead of Manchester United who has played a game less and visit Bournemouth later in the day. Spurs is fifth with 60 points.

Isak scored at the half-hour mark when Anthony Gordon got hold of a long ball, shook off Destiny Udogie and sent it through to the striker who entered the box, got around defender Micky van de Ven and found the net.

The host doubled its lead in less than two minutes when Gordon intercepted a back pass from Pedro Porro in the box, evaded Van de Ven and fired it at inside far post.

Isak scored again six minutes into the second half when Bruno Guimaraes sent a long ball behind Spurs’ backline. The Sweden forward left the defenders behind with his sprint and beat the keeper with ease.

Also read | Leicester will not lose points in Championship for rule breaches in Premier League, says EFL

The Newcastle top scorer has now been on the scoresheet in six league home games in a row and has netted 12 goals in his last 12 matches at St James’ Park.

Fabian Schar scored Newcastle’s fourth goal in the 87th minute when he headed Gordon’s perfectly delivered corner kick into the net.

Newcastle continues its campaign at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Premier League 2023-24 /

Newcastle United /

Tottenham Hotspur

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
