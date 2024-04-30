Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston

Leicester City cruised to the Championship title with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Preston North End on Monday.

A goal in each half from Jamie Vardy plus one from Kasey McAteer in the 67th minute sealed the points for the Foxes, who had already secured promotion to the Premier League earlier this week, returning to the top tier after one season.

Leicester has 97 points, seven ahead of Leeds United in second - with both sides having one game left - and third-placed Ipswich Town, who has two matches remaining.

Preston remains 10th with 63 points.