MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Uzbekistan, Japan men’s football teams secure qualification for Olympic Games

Uzbekistan and Japan on Monday secured two of Asia’s three berths at this year’s Olympic Games football tournament.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 08:09 IST , DOHA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Japanese football team secured qualification for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Japanese football team secured qualification for Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: HUSSEIN SAYED
infoIcon

Japanese football team secured qualification for Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: HUSSEIN SAYED

Uzbekistan and Japan on Monday secured two of Asia’s three berths at this year’s Olympic Games football tournament with wins over Indonesia and Iraq respectively at the Under-23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

Uzbekistan sealed a 2-0 semifinal win against the Indonesians to confirm its first appearance at the Games since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Husain Norchaev put Timur Kapadze’s side in front with a volleyed finish from close range in the 68th minute before Pratama Arhan’s late own goal confirmed Uzbekistan’s progress to both the Olympics and the Under-23 Asian Cup final.

READ | Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston

They will next take on a Japan side that handed Iraq a 2-0 defeat at Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, with Mao Hosoya and Ryotaro Araki scoring in the 28th and 42nd minutes respectively.

That win means Japan maintains its record of qualifying for every Olympics since 1996.

Uzbekistan, winners of the Asian Under-23 title in 2018, will face Japan on Friday in the final, while Indonesia and Iraq meet on Thursday for Asia’s third confirmed berth in Paris.

The losers of that Olympic playoff will enter into a final eliminator against Guinea, the fourth place finisher in Africa’s qualifying tournament, on May 9 for the final spot at the Games. 

Related Topics

U-23 AFC Asian Cup /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo sells stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro amid criticism
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Uzbekistan, Japan men’s football teams secure qualification for Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid
    AP
  4. Lewandowski hat-trick leads Barca to 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia
    Reuters
  5. Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo sells stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro amid criticism
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Uzbekistan, Japan men’s football teams secure qualification for Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston
    Reuters
  4. US and Mexico withdraw bid for 2027 Women’s World Cup, eye 2031
    Reuters
  5. What is Premier League’s reportedly new spending cap and how is Man City involved?
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo sells stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro amid criticism
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Uzbekistan, Japan men’s football teams secure qualification for Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid
    AP
  4. Lewandowski hat-trick leads Barca to 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia
    Reuters
  5. Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment