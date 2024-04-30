MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid

The 27-year-old Broadhurst switched allegiance after not being selected by Ireland for the final Olympic qualifier in Bangkok. Instead, she’ll go to Thailand next month representing Britain.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 08:32 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AP
A world champion for Ireland, Broadhurst (right) will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting for Britain. (File Photo)
A world champion for Ireland, Broadhurst (right) will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting for Britain. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

A world champion for Ireland, Broadhurst (right) will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting for Britain. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

A world champion for Ireland, boxer Amy Broadhurst will try to get to the Paris Olympics fighting for Britain.

The 27-year-old Broadhurst switched allegiance after not being selected by Ireland for the final Olympic qualifier in Bangkok. Instead, she’ll go to Thailand next month representing Britain.

British boxing officials made it official on Monday when they announced their contingent of fighters for Bangkok.

Broadhurst was born in Ireland but also holds a British passport through her English father.

“It has always been my dream to compete at the Olympic Games and I am very happy that I have been selected by GB Boxing to go to the final qualifying event in Thailand in May,” Broadhurst said in a statement.

A native of Dundalk, near the Northern Irish border, Broadhurst said last month she was “heartbroken” to be told by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association that she wouldn’t be considered for selection to Bangkok. She said she would be “exploring all options.”

Broadhurst, who was bypassed by Ireland as a welterweight, was selected on Monday as a lightweight — the same category as Ireland’s Kellie Harrington, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and has already secured qualification to Paris.

READ | Paris 2024: Uzbekistan and Japan football teams secure qualification for Olympic Games

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport. Eighteen of the country’s 35 medals are in boxing.

The decision to switch was “not taken lightly,” Broadhurst said, adding, “I felt I owed it to myself and all the people that have supported me throughout my career to do everything possible to continue to pursue my dream of competing on the biggest stage in sport.”

Broadhurst won the 2022 world and European championships for Ireland at light-welterweight. That year she also won gold at the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland as a lightweight.

Rob McCracken, British Boxing’s performance director, said the selection criteria “dictates that we choose people that demonstrate the potential to qualify for and to win a medal at the Olympic Games.”

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Uzbekistan and Japan secure qualification in men’s football for Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. Lewandowski hat-trick leads Barca to 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia
    Reuters
  4. Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston
    Reuters
  5. US and Mexico withdraw bid for 2027 Women’s World Cup, eye 2031
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid
    AP
  2. Olympic-bound Preeti, Alfiya to lead India at ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge, feel stronger in 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain
    PTI
  4. Boxing Australia’s national coach quits Olympics over misconduct claims
    AFP
  5. UFC 300: Alex Pereira retains light heavyweight title, beats Jamahal Hill
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irish boxing champ Amy Broadhurst switches to Britain in Paris 2024 Olympics bid
    AP
  2. Paris 2024: Uzbekistan and Japan secure qualification in men’s football for Olympic Games
    Reuters
  3. Lewandowski hat-trick leads Barca to 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia
    Reuters
  4. Leicester seals Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston
    Reuters
  5. US and Mexico withdraw bid for 2027 Women’s World Cup, eye 2031
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment