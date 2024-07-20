MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification

The Indian driver was promoted to the top of the leaderboard after Trident’s Richard Verschoor was disqualified from the race after an infringement with respect to the technical regulations.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 23:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Virtuosi Racing driver Kush Maini after being drafted into the Alpine Driver Academy.
FILE PHOTO: Virtuosi Racing driver Kush Maini after being drafted into the Alpine Driver Academy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Virtuosi Racing driver Kush Maini after being drafted into the Alpine Driver Academy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian motorsport driver Kush Maini earned his maiden Formula 2 victory during the Sprint Race of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Saturday.

The Indian driver was promoted to the top of the leaderboard after Trident’s Richard Verschoor was disqualified from the race after an infringement with respect to the technical regulations.

The plank on Verschoor’s car was found to be below the minimum thickness of 3.7mm at the most rearward scrutineering hole.

The FIA decision document stated: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the rear plank of Car 22 was below the minimum thickness required, and is therefor in breach of Article 3.4.3 of the Technical Regulations.”

The disqualification meant Maini and Invicta Virtuosi Racing teammate Victor Martins made it a 1-2 for the team at the Hungaroring with Campos Racing’s Isack Hadjar promoted to the third spot on the podium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kush Maini /

Formula 2 /

Hungarian Grand Prix

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Squads: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Brook, Root extend lead past 200; Joseph picks two for West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bhutia quits AIFF technical committee, claims Federation “bypassed” panel to appoint Marquez as India coach
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. IndianOil launches ‘STORM-X’ racing fuel during MRF Indian National Car Racing Championship
    Kavita Menon
  3. Formula E says talks on with three Indian cities for potential return in 2026
    PTI
  4. Hamilton would have stayed at Mercedes on current form, says Russell
    Reuters
  5. Motorsport weekly wrap: Belgium returns to F1 Sprint calendar; McLaughlin, Power secure wins in Iowa double-header
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Squads: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Brook, Root extend lead past 200; Joseph picks two for West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bhutia quits AIFF technical committee, claims Federation “bypassed” panel to appoint Marquez as India coach
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment