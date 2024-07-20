Indian motorsport driver Kush Maini earned his maiden Formula 2 victory during the Sprint Race of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Saturday.
The Indian driver was promoted to the top of the leaderboard after Trident’s Richard Verschoor was disqualified from the race after an infringement with respect to the technical regulations.
The plank on Verschoor’s car was found to be below the minimum thickness of 3.7mm at the most rearward scrutineering hole.
The FIA decision document stated: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the rear plank of Car 22 was below the minimum thickness required, and is therefor in breach of Article 3.4.3 of the Technical Regulations.”
The disqualification meant Maini and Invicta Virtuosi Racing teammate Victor Martins made it a 1-2 for the team at the Hungaroring with Campos Racing’s Isack Hadjar promoted to the third spot on the podium.
Latest on Sportstar
- Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification
- Paris Olympics 2024 Squads: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues
- Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
- ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Brook, Root extend lead past 200; Joseph picks two for West Indies
- Bhutia quits AIFF technical committee, claims Federation “bypassed” panel to appoint Marquez as India coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE