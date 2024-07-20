Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification

Indian motorsport driver Kush Maini earned his maiden Formula 2 victory during the Sprint Race of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Saturday.

The Indian driver was promoted to the top of the leaderboard after Trident’s Richard Verschoor was disqualified from the race after an infringement with respect to the technical regulations.

Kush inherits the Hungarian Sprint victory to claim his maiden Formula 2 race win 🏆🥇#F2#HungarianGPpic.twitter.com/cJvlNohXEM — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 20, 2024

The plank on Verschoor’s car was found to be below the minimum thickness of 3.7mm at the most rearward scrutineering hole.

The FIA decision document stated: “Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that the rear plank of Car 22 was below the minimum thickness required, and is therefor in breach of Article 3.4.3 of the Technical Regulations.”

The disqualification meant Maini and Invicta Virtuosi Racing teammate Victor Martins made it a 1-2 for the team at the Hungaroring with Campos Racing’s Isack Hadjar promoted to the third spot on the podium.