F1 2024/25: Norris on pole as McLaren lock out Hungarian Grand Prix front row

Lando Norris claimed pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Oscar Piastri as McLaren celebrated its first front row lock-out in over a decade.

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen took third in qualifying to start Sunday’s race on the second row with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz for company.

Verstappen’s under pressure teammate Sergio Perez crashed out in the first session, triggering a red flag and increasing pressure on his job as the Dutch driver’s number two at Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo, a former winner at the circuit, produced a late flash of speed once Q1 resumed to top the times in his RB from Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes with the seven-time champion’s teammate George Russell the big name absentee from Q2.

Norris led the pack into the top-10 shoot out, with Hamilton, who broke his lengthy winless run at Silverstone last time out, sneaking through with the slowest time of the middle leg of qualifying.

Yuki Tsunoda ended up in a wall in his RB, forcing a second red flag with just two minutes left and Norris and Piastri provisionally locking out the front row for McLaren.

Verstappen had to sit out the conclusion of qualifying when it resumed after Tsunoda’s stricken RB was removed due to an issue with his car as McLaren sealed the deal.

Hamilton is on the third row after the fifth fastest time ahead of Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari, Aston Martin duo Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, with Ricciardo and Tsunoda completing the top 10.

Verstappen leads Norris by 84 points going into Sunday’s race at the Hungaroring.