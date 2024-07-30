MagazineBuy Print

F1: Red Bull staying course with Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo

There had been speculation that Ricciardo’s fellow RB driver, Yuki Tsunoda, was being considered for a promotion to the Red Bull team.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 23:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 28, 2024, in Spa, Belgium.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 28, 2024, in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 28, 2024, in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull won’t make any driver changes during the Formula 1 summer break, according to multiple reports.

Daniel Ricciardo will remain behind the wheel with Visa Cash App RB through the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez will stay on at Red Bull Racing.

The company’s top brass, including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, reportedly met Monday at the factory in Milton Keynes, England, to discuss the future of both F1 pilots.

ALSO READ: Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival

Ricciardo, 35, ranks 13th in the F1 driver’s standings through 14 races, including three top-10 finishes.

Perez, 34, ranks seventh through 14 starts, including 11 finishes in the top 10 and six in the top five.

There had been speculation that Ricciardo’s fellow RB driver, Yuki Tsunoda, was being considered for a promotion to the Red Bull team.

