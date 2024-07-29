Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival

The Chennai Formula Racing Circuit will make its much-anticipated debut at the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) as it returns for its third season starting from August.

The first-ever night race on a street circuit in India will take place in Chennai from August 30 to September 1. The announcement was made on Monday at a press conference here, attended by Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula One driver.

The circuit, made by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd (RPPL) in collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), will be 3.5 kilometres long. The circuit will commence at the Island Grounds and weave past several key landmarks such as the Marina Beach, before rounding back to the starting point.

The latest season begins with pre-season testing on August 22 and 23, followed by the opening round on August 24 and 25 at the Madras International Circuit (MIC).

The IRF offers two championships: the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) and the Indian Racing League (IRL).

F4IC is an FIA-certified open-wheel, single-seater racing event for young drivers and the first step for a driver from karting to single-seater racing.

The IRL, approved by FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India), is India’s only four-wheel racing league and the world’s first gender-neutral racing championship series.

Eight teams are set to participate in the event with Kolkata and Ahmedabad joining stalwarts Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“We are confident it will establish Chennai as the premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts across the country and inspire a new wave of interest in the sport, which India will experience for the first time,” said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of RPPL.

“A street race is much more challenging to get up and running but it is very exciting and gives access to the public,” Akbar Ebrahim, President of the FMSCI, said.

“It’s a very big spectator sport. We all see the success of Monaco, Singapore and many other street circuits running. This is the way we start and witness racing with international and national drivers.”