Formula One: Carlos Sainz signs with Williams Racing for 2025-26

The Spaniard, who will be teammate to Alex Albon, is leaving Ferrari to make way for seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton. 

Published : Jul 29, 2024 20:34 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Sainz will race for Williams from 2025 Formula One season.
Carlos Sainz will race for Williams from 2025 Formula One season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Sainz will race for Williams from 2025 Formula One season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One driver Carlos Sainz has signed with Williams Racing for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The 29-year-old Spaniard is in his final season at Ferrari and currently ranks fifth in the F1 driver standings.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards,” Sainz said Monday. “It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision.

“However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.”

Sainz collected his third career F1 win at the Australian Grand Prix in March. He also has four third-place finishes this season, most recently at the Austrian GP on June 30.

Also read | Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival

“Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties,” said Williams team principal James Vowles. “Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upwards trajectory we are on. Carlos brings not just experience and performance, but also a fierce drive to extract every millisecond out of the team and car; the fit is perfect.”

Sainz replaces Logan Sargeant and will race alongside Alex Albon at Williams. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is replacing Sainz at Ferrari.

“In Alex and Carlos we will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid and with huge experience to guide us into the new regulations in 2026,” Vowles said. “Their belief in this organization’s mission demonstrates the magnitude of the work going on behind the scenes. People should be in no doubt about our ambition and momentum as we continue our journey back to competitiveness -- we are here, we are serious and with Dorilton’s backing we are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid.

“I also want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead.”

Related Topics

Carlos Sainz /

Ferrari /

Williams /

Formula One

