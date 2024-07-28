MagazineBuy Print

F1: Russell disqualified after Belgian GP win over car weight issue, Hamilton declared winner

The car was found to be 1.5 kilograms below the minimum weight required and all other drivers move up one place in the classification, meaning Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton is the winner.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 22:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Race winner George Russell disqualified in Belgian GP.
Race winner George Russell disqualified in Belgian GP. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Race winner George Russell disqualified in Belgian GP. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mercedes driver George Russell has been disqualified and loses his Belgium Grand Prix win on Sunday, after his car was found to be underweight.

The car was found to be 1.5 kilograms below the minimum weight required and all other drivers move up one place in the classification, meaning Russell’s teammate Lewis Hamilton is the winner.

“During the hearing the team representatives confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly,” the governing FIA said in their release.

ALSO READ | Formula One: Ferrari driver Sainz still weighing up his future, will remain in F1

“The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.”

Russell had led Hamilton home in a Mercedes one-two after he opted for a one-stop strategy. The decision means that McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finishes second with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third.

