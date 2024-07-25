MagazineBuy Print

Formula One: Ferrari driver Sainz still weighing up his future, will remain in F1

Sainz, who will be replaced at Ferrari by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, has received an offer from Audi, but no decision has been made.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 21:19 IST , SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium

Reuters
Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari attends the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 25, 2024, in Spa, Belgium.
Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari attends the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 25, 2024, in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari attends the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on July 25, 2024, in Spa, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz remained tight-lipped on Thursday about his future ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Prix but said he would remain in Formula One.

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season and news that former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto will join Audi’s F1 project as Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer has increased speculation that the Spanish driver could follow suit.

“I’m not up to date with everything that is going on at every team, but of course, I think the arrival of Mattia to any team is positive, mainly because he has the experience of what it takes to build a team that is a top team nowadays,” Sainz told reporters.

“And he has that experience from Ferrari that he can bring into Audi. And I’m sure he’s a great asset for them. And that’s why they hired him.”

Sainz, who will be replaced at Ferrari by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, has received an offer from Audi, but no decision has been made.

ALSO READ: Formula One- Esteban Ocon to race for Haas next season

“The offer is still being discussed and obviously analysed very carefully and there are changes to a lot of teams that I’m looking at for next year pretty much every week,” Sainz said.

“So there’s changes, evolution, and decision to analyse all these things that keep changing without giving you too many clues.”

Sainz joining Swiss-based Sauber, who will become the factory Audi team in 2026, had looked increasingly unlikely given their form this season - the only team yet to score a point - and the ambitions of the driver.

“My best option for next year would be a championship-winning car, which has been my number one priority since these talks about my future have happened,” Sainz said.

“And the likelihood of that, we all know that is small, but that’s always been my target. And if that doesn’t happen, I’ll choose what’s best for my near future, for sure.”

His future will definitely be in F1, as Sainz categorically ruled out taking a year out if the right offer does not come along.

“Absolutely no, sabbatical is not even in my head,” Sainz said.

“I’m happy in Formula 1, I love Formula 1 and I would rather go down to a midfield team and use my skill, in the peak of my career, to try and help a midfield team to find the right way than taking a year off or being a third driver for anyone.

“I’m competitive and I know I can still bring to a midfield team that side of me,” he added. “I don’t know if (the decision) is going to be before or after the summer break.” 

